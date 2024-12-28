The alert was given by a well-known supermarket chain: its legal services notified the authorities that they had detected that frozen fish and seafood that had been withdrawn for human consumption had been reintroduced into the market after a traffic accident that compromised its cold chain. It was only the tip of the iceberg of a plot with its epicenter in the province of Pontevedra: the Civil Guard is investigating a total of 13 individuals linked to logistics companies and 270 tons of seafood have been seized. All of them are investigated for alleged crimes of fraud, document falsification and against public health.

The investigation was started last February by the Nature Protection Unit (Uprona) of the Pontevedra Civil Guard. Following the complaint from the supermarket chain, investigators They focused on locating the merchandise that was damaged in the accident and that the logistics company had stolen. Part of these products, as reported this Saturday by the Civil Guard, were located between Pontevedra and Madrid.

The agents intervened a total of five cold storage logistics warehouses located in five Pontevedra municipalities. As Civil Guard sources have explained to ABC, they are located in Vigo, Vilagarcía de Arousa, A Guarda, Bueu and Ponteareas. There, with the collaboration of technicians from the Galician Health Service (Sergas), several consignments of shellfish, cephalopods and fish were immobilized. They also detected other irregularities that are not related to the initial complaint.

The researchers confirmed what they already suspected: many of the intervened lots had been manipulated to modify their traceability and be reintroduced to the market despite the fact that due to different circumstances they no longer had all the necessary requirements for this. Some of these merchandise, for example, had passed their best before date and others came from accidents declared to various insurance companies.









Furthermore, pulling the thread, the researchers arrived in Valencia. In collaboration with the Generalitat Valenciana, the Civil Guard carried out inspections in that Autonomous Community and seized 128 more tons of frozen products that had serious irregularities, from poor conservation to counterfeit labels.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued up to three health alerts related to the traceability and mislabeling of products manipulated by this scheme. These products were sold in different establishments in Spain, but also in Germany and Holland.