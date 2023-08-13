Many have been the programs and series that have returned in the current wave of nostalgia that dominates television, but very few have managed to do so successfully. He Grand Prix he has achieved it. He has done it in summer, the time of the year with the lowest television consumption, and on a channel, La 1, which has not been through his best moment for years. “The program of the grandfather and the child”, as the tune of it says, has not needed major changes in its formula to attract the masses again. What has happened that this summer we are all seeing the banging in the crazy trunks and the explosions of the hot potatoes?

family entertainment

In a television with an increasingly fragmented audience, with programs that are aimed at increasingly specific audiences, the large free-to-air channels are still looking for (and need) spaces that bring together mass audiences. Ultimately, it is its reason for being. After 18 years out of TVE, Grand Prix He returned to La 1 on July 24, just the day after the general elections. And suddenly, entire families showed up at that white entertainment program, unpretentious fun, which changed third after weeks in which politicians seemed to have hijacked television.

The premiere of the renewed Grand Prix it was seen by 2,572,000 viewers, to which must be added the 635,000 who watched it on a delayed basis (in the seven days after its original broadcast through recording systems or viewing services of the last week of the operators). Since then, its following has decreased, but it remains in numbers much higher than the rest of the programs in prime time. The first three installments have averaged 2,176,000 viewers and a 24% share of the screen, according to information from the consulting firm Barlovento Comunicación based on data from the auditor Kantar Media.

One of the tests of the ‘Grand Prix’. goyo count

The public that does not watch TV

“It is an accepted lie that young people do not watch television. Television has often been comfortable and has thought that the best way to gather large screen quotas was to go to older people”, says cultural analyst Borja Terán. One of the data that has most attracted the attention of the audience of the Grand Prix it is, precisely, the very high quota that it achieves among the younger public. 41.3% of children between the ages of 4 and 12 who were watching television the last three Monday nights did so on the La 1 program. The average share of this channel in that age group is a meager 5 ,3%. In the public between 13 and 24 years old, the share was 31.8% (the average for the chain in this age group is 8.7%). Although the percentage is very high, the truth is that these slots only contributed 136,000 and 132,000 viewers, respectively, to the total program, according to Barlovento Comunicación. But the interest that it aroused among the younger audience that watches television on Monday nights is significant.

An age group that is especially elusive for traditional television is the one between 25 and 44 years old, as it is the audience that most opts for digital platforms. They were precisely the spectators who were demanding the return of the Grand Prix: they are the ones who have childhood memories related to the show. The pull in that slot was 42% and contributed 677,000 viewers.

From nostalgia to reality

Nostalgia is a strong claim at a time when more television content is being produced than ever before. Recovering titles from the past makes it easier to stand out. “But nostalgia is very dangerous, because in minute one of the reunion the memory can be spoiled,” Terán warns. Several bets this summer looked to the past. So much There you! as Passwords have achieved good audience data, not as it slips me, a public failure. Even Amazon Prime Video has gotten in on the nostalgia fever with Takeshi’s castleformerly known in Spain as yellow mood. TVE will continue to ride this wave with the recovery of the contest Ciphers and letterswhich is already preparing to broadcast on the nights of La 2.

Nostalgia can be an ally in formats that know how to adapt to changing times, as the expert points out. It is the case of Triumph operation, which returned to La 1 in 2017, six years after its last broadcast, and which will return before the end of 2023 with an edition on Prime Video. “He Grand Prix it is now more fluid. But before the premiere, I saw an old program and it was already very agile, it is a program that does not have an expiration date because it has universal values ​​that never go out of style. The smear, the goo, is infallible on television, it was in the 1970s and it is in 2023. It has the strength of the spontaneity and enthusiasm of the people, ”says the analyst.

Michelle Calvó and Ramón García talk to a woman in the stands during the recording of the ‘Grand Prix’. GOYO_CONDE

handmade creativity

Grand Prix has maintained the essence of the program as its viewers remembered it. The main additions have been Cristinini’s comments, Wilbur’s humorous explanations and a new mascot, a dinosaur, that joins the fake heifer, all aimed at hooking young and children’s audiences. But the rest retains the original style. The new games could have been part of the program 20 years ago, and even the animated explanations, in the style of 8-bit video games, refer to the past. “It is very well put together at the level of creative craftsmanship. They have not stayed in the led screens, make it technological, a dark set… They have made the amusement park. They have understood that classic television is still modern when done right. In times when technology devastates everything, creative crafts make us different”, says Terán.

royal society

“He Grand Prix he puts everyone to play equally, without looking at anyone over his shoulder. The contestants are ordinary people, but in the ordinary are the great singularities of how we are”, says the expert. The stands are also littered with personal stories, childhood memories, families competing together, memories of grandparents who watched the program with… Terán remembers how some attempts to copy the program and its physical evidence base, such as games without borders either wipeout (in Spain, renamed as guaypaut), they opted for other profiles of contestants, “handsome, overacting people, forgetting to look closely at the reality that society builds,” he highlights.

The rapper Arkano, Wilbur and Ramón García, in a moment of the program tomorrow Monday. GOYO_CONDE

The contestants represent towns with between 5,000 and 10,000 inhabitants. Populations with less than 50,000 inhabitants are precisely those that contribute the most audience to the program, with an average of 1,071,000 viewers, compared to 753,000 viewers who come from populations of between 50,000 and 500,000 inhabitants and 352,000 from cities with more than half million citizens, according to data from Barlovento. By audience share, Castilla y León is the community with the greatest following of the program (28.4%), followed by Madrid and the Valencian Community (26.4%). Where it has aroused less interest is in the Balearic Islands, where it remains at 12.1%.

Ramon Garcia

The one in Bilbao is the soul of the Grand Prix. “He knows that it is a program to play, but it gives him the authority that the contest needs,” says Borja Terán. “He controls the set and has that stage attitude that makes the set never eat him, no matter how big it is. That is a great virtue of a presenter who not only knows how to spin the program, but who knows how to find the singularities of what is happening, focus on the small story with which we empathize and that makes television great.

