Real Madrid won a Clasico in which, despite not being much superior, they knew how to take advantage of their chances and avoid the danger of a blurred FC Barcelona that could barely score a goal. The whites recover the leadership of LaLiga and add three points that taste of much more, since they put themselves with a difference of three over the Catalans.
The secret of Ancelotti’s men was the great punch, as they knew how to do damage to the back of the Blaugrana defense that on some occasions was too far forward and could not fall back in time. The first goal came in the 12th minute, through a goal by Karim Benzema.
This allowed the whites to be very comfortable in their fiefdom and defend positional attacks without much bite from Barça.
Real Madrid would seek to go on the counterattack and surprise the Catalans, which would allow them to put an almost insurmountable distance with another goal in the 35th minute, thanks to Federico Valverde’s great shot from outside the area.
The Whites took advantage of their chances very well and in the second half, despite coming out hungry to score more, they tried to lower the intensity of the game and control it to make the advantage good.
The culés tried, but the white defense defended very well, and despite Ferran Torres’ goal, Real Madrid would be able to score one more goal after a penalty that was reviewed by the VAR and that Rodrygo converted.
It is clear that the Whites are a very well-armed team and without having to put on a brilliant game, they have been able to win the Clásico.
#hit #Real #Madrid #recover #leadership #LaLiga #Barcelona
Leave a Reply