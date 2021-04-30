The inexplicable defeat suffered by Barça at the Camp Nou against a Granada full of casualties has meant a huge oxygen ball for Atlético, which continues as leader despite falling in its last commitment against Athletic and giving the feeling of physical exhaustion and mental. The Cholo Simeone team, despite its alarming slump in the second round, is the only one that depends on itself to win this crazy league and it could even be enough to draw next week at the Camp Nou, as long as Real Madrid does not win your five games.

At this point, it turns out that the colchoneros defend their privileged position this Saturday against the needy Elche at the Martínez Valero. A more complicated duel than what the classification indicates, since the franjiverdes have grown exponentially under the direction of Fran Escribá, a good connoisseur in addition to his rival because he was second to Quique Sánchez Flores on the mattress bench.

Simeone tries not to change his speech after the Barça hit, but surely the procession goes inside. “I saw the end of their match against Granada, but I was only thinking about Elche, a team that has changed, competes very well since Escribá’s arrival and is strong at home.” Would it be a failure not to win LaLiga ?: “I don’t think about negative things,” Cholo replied, not very expressive in his press conferences.

Title and descent, on a handkerchief



In his opinion, that four teams are separated by only three points with five days to go “is novel, it does Spanish football good and makes game by game more valuable.” The fact of not having won any of the last four away matches, with draws against Getafe and Betis, and defeats against Sevilla and Athletic, is less important and ensures that the pressure exists for everyone.

Without Renan Lodi, he goes down due to a muscle injury, and with Koke somewhat touched, Simeone is expected to bet on a 3-5-2, with the return of Luis Suárez in attack point and Thomas Lemar in the middle with Marcos Llorente and Koke. Kondogbia is in the chamber if the captain is not feeling well. He recovers Giménez on the defensive axis after serving a sanction and will leave Saúl, Herrera and surely Joao Félix, who has ankle discomfort, on the bench.

Despite defeating Levante last weekend, the people of Elche are on the decline, with the same points as Valladolid, one from Alavés and four from Getafe. The permanence, like the title, in a handkerchief. The most normal thing is that Escribá puts into the fray an eleven very similar to the one he lined up against Orriols’ men. The main novelty will be the presence of Josema Sánchez instead of Mojica, injured.

It is surprising that the Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga continues in the goal ahead of Edgar Badía, one of the favorites of the local fans and with a remarkable performance throughout the course. And a curious fact. Pablo Piatti faces Simeone, a “teacher” who gave him the alternative when he was only 17 years old in Estudiantes de La Plata.