The Tigres UANL have the record in their favor when they face Club Universidad Nacional at the Universitario Stadium and they will want to keep it that way for the second leg semifinal match at Apertura 2023, after having won 0-1 on their visit to Ciudad Universitaria on the way
If the Pumas want to advance to the final, they will have to win by a score of 2-0 or with a difference of two goals in ‘El Volcán’, a venue that has not been easy for them in the short tournaments, since since then only They have been able to win four times.
The last time that Pumas UNAM beat Tigres UANL 2-0 was on Matchday 8 of Apertura 2008, with goals from Israel Castro and Francisco PalenciaThat is, it has been 15 years since.
While, due to a difference of two goals, the Monterrey team fell 4-2 against UNAM, but we have to go back to the Winter 97 tournament, 26 years ago.
History has been on the side of those from San Nicolás de los Garza, who will seek to consummate their two-time championship after it was denied to them in the Clausura 2017 and thus become the fourth Aztec club to achieve it in short tournaments.
The pupils of Robert Dante Siboldi They are closer to reaching the final, with a one goal advantage of Jesus Angulo at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, so in addition to a goal in favor, they have the tiebreaker criteria in their favor.
It will be this Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. when the feline teams will face each other again on the return leg from ‘El Volcán’, where those led by Antonio Mohamed They will seek to break the negative streak of 15 games in a row without winning by a difference of two goals or more at the home of the UANL Tigers.
It is worth mentioning that Pumas’ last victory at the Regio’s home was in the Clausura 2014, but only by one score when they won 1-2.
