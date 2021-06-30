Four wheels, a vertical glass, a scooter style handlebar. There Sunday of the Courier this is how the future was imagined in the 1960s, with a compact, low-polluting, electric and even a little alienating vehicle. He was called ‘Singlet‘, was born on December 16, 1962 from the inspiration of Walter Molino, illustrator with an unmistakable style, and from the genius of Franco Bandini, correspondent and writer who described its peculiarities.

The image of people inside ‘a glass dome’, with the intention of moving around, has given way to a classic ‘fake news‘of the third millennium: recently, in times of lockdown from Covid-19, many had relaunched that futuristic idea as a forecast for the year 2022. None of this: on the Domenica del Corriere there were no exact references on the future, and all epoch it would have been impossible to predict a pandemic with such marked consequences on social distancing.

Lost Builders: Detroit Electric

The medium seemed relatively simple: drive in standing positiona like a modern scooter, side window, small entrance door. A glass dome to protect from rain. According to the research carried out by Edoardo Poeta, author of the book “The future has always existed”, The Singoletta was powered by an electric motor driven by accumulators (or by a 125, for combustion engine lovers) and had 30cm diameter wheels. Expected cost: one hundred thousand lire.

Bandini wrote in the famous magazine that has become legendary: “If the same fifty people traveled in small special cars, the road would appear to be almost clear. In other words, a well-designed car would allow ten times more traffic“. The idea was in fact based on a curious fact of the news: a certain George A. Compton, immobilized by a traffic jam in the United States, had lost his mind at the time by climbing on the roof of his car and starting to rail. The traffic is still there, and neither the scooter nor, despite us, the coronavirus has eliminated it. Who knows, we could start from Singlet.