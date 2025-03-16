The history of the secret tunnels that Leonardo da Vinci designed for power in Milan

The Leonardo da Vinci sketches They hide more than it seems. Seemingly random lines, unconnected strokes and diagrams that challenge logic have turned out to be, in many occasions, the Key to understand your thinking. Not only was he a genius of art, but an engineer advanced in his time, obsessed with mechanics, anatomy and architecture.

Among his innumerable designs, there are some who have It takes centuries to reveal their secrets. One of them, hidden in the Codex Forster I, It has just confirmed a theory that had been circulating among historians decades: the existence of underground tunnels at the Sforzesco Castle in Milanpossibly designed by Leonardo himself.

This finding is due to a team of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan and the company Codevintecwhich decided to examine the subsoil of the castle with laser scan technology and georradar. The result was shocking: under the imposing Renaissance strength, a complex network of passages that communicate different areas of the castle and even some important points of the city is hidden. The structure of these tunnels coincides with the schemes that Leonardo drew at the end of the 15th century, when he worked under the patronage of Ludovico SforzaDuke of Milan.

A physical test of genius designs

Leonardo arrived at the Court of Milan in 1482, where he quickly became a fundamental piece for the Sforza. His talent was not limited to painting, but also applied his ingenuity to the development of weapons, war machines and defensive strategies. In this context, its involvement in the design of underground structures makes sense.

Among its multiple orders within the castle, the Decoration of the room of the ASSEa space whose location is fundamental in the recent investigation. Studies conducted with three -dimensional scanners have revealed that some of the discovered passages are just below this room, which reinforces the hypothesis that Leonardo had some kind of participation in its construction.

The tunnels, however, do not seem to have been just one Military resource. Although some are likely to move troops or store provisions during sieges, others point to More private and strategic functions. One of the discovered runners connects the castle with the Basilica of Santa Maria Delle Graziewhere is the famous painting The Last Supper and theS Tombs of the Sforza Family. This connection suggests that the tunnel could have been used by Ludovico Sforza to secretly visit his wife’s grave, Beatrice d’E thisdeceased in 1497.

The discovery of these passages opens a new route of research on the role of Leonardo as a military engineer. His codices contain numerous studies on fortifications, passages and hidden mechanisms, but so far No physical evidence had been found that any of these designs would have been built. The correspondence between the tunnels found and the sketches of the Codex Forster I allows us to think that he not only devised on the paper, but that he could have actively participated in his planning.

A new era for Sforzesco Castle

In addition to its historical value, this finding raises new possibilities for the study and conservation of the Sforzesco Castle. Researchers work in the Creation of a digital castle modelusing augmented reality to recreate the tunnels and offer an immersive experience to those who visit the place. “The objective is to create a digital model that not only represents the current appearance of the castle, but also allows to travel to the past and recover historical elements that are no longer visible,” he explained Franco Guzzetti, Professor of the Polytechnic of Milan and one of those responsible for the project.

This is the fact that the Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world



This episode reinforces the idea that Leonardo da Vinci’s work still has much to reveal. His drawings, apparently chaotic, turn out to be flat of a mind that was always one step ahead. Now, more than 500 years later, technology allows part of its secrets to decipher and give tangible form to what until recently was just a hypothesis.