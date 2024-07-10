Samurai are some legendary figures known by all, since they are the warriors of feudal Japan who most embodied the meaning of honor, courage and discipline, who followed a rigid ethical code and who at the same time were able to significantly influence Japanese culture. The samurai in fact they left a legacy which continues to inspire even today.

The Samurai: From Their Origins to Their Decline

The origins of the samurai date back to Heian period (794-1185), in which imperial power had begun to decentralize and local control had passed into the hands of various military clans, and it was precisely these warriors who distinguished themselves for their their skill in battle and for the fundamental role they had in the defense of the territories of the daimyo, that is, the feudal lords.

Being a samurai did not only mean being a warrior, but approaching a real lifestyle which was defined by a code of conduct known as Bushidowhat does it mean “the way of the warrior“: in this code several values ​​were exalted, such as self-discipline, honour, loyalty and courage and in fact the samurai lived and died respecting the Bushido. For them dishonor was much worse than death itself and that is why they were born rituals such as harakiri or seppukuthat is, a suicide which was considered an act of redemption and the only way in these cases to preserve one’s honor.

Although they were warriors, the samurai were excellent connoisseurs of art and culture and many of them were scholars, poets and artists and practiced various activities such as tea drinking, calligraphy and theatre. In fact, being able to combine their skills as warriors and artists meant being able to find harmony in one’s existence and so it was a very significant aspect.

In addition to this, they were also skilled masters when it came to the use of different weaponsincluding above all the katanaa curved sword with a single blade. They also used other weapons along with it, such as the wakizashi (short sword) and the yummy (longbow).

When it happened Meiji Restoration Unfortunately the role of samurai was abolished, but their influence continued to persist until the present day, given that the values ​​of the Bushido have influenced the work ethic, modern martial arts and culture in general. In fact, the figure of the samurai always represents important ideals of discipline, honor and dedication.