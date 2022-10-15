One of the proposed variants of the origin of the name of the area Maryina Roshcha was disclosed in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”.

According to the author of the channel, today there is no reliable version of the origin of the name of this area in the north-east of the capital. According to one of the most popular versions, in these places until the 18th century there were dense forests in which the ataman Marya lived, who commanded a group of robbers. Since then, according to historians, this area has been called Maryina Roshcha.

Earlier, the network published the story of the first automatic telephone exchange in Moscow.