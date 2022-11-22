Genoa – The Cappuccini museum in Genoa is hosting the exhibition ‘The Cappuccini nativity scenes’, which will be inaugurated on Thursday 24 at 4 pm. The exhibition, curated by Daphne Ferrero and Luca Piccardo, aims to be a tribute to the history of the nativity scene. From the more aristocratic one of the Genoese school of Anton Maria Maragliano, up to the more popular forms represented by the “macaques” of Albisola (Savona) or by the “santon” of Marseilles. The exhibition, which it will remain open until 2 February 2023, is included in the Genova per Rubens circuit. Through the evolution of the cribs, we can also see the evolution and changes of society. Thus we pass from the smiling peasant girl to the bearded shepherd of the eighteenth century, to the terracotta statuettes of the end of the nineteenth century.

To embellish the exhibition, there will be an art gallery dedicated to the Holy Family with paintings by 16th-17th century painters including Giovanni Battista Paggi, Pellegro Piola, Giovanni Battista Casoni. Like every year, it is possible to admire the mechanical nativity scene of 40 square meters built starting from the 1930s by the craftsman of Carmagnola (TO) Franco Curti, today considered one of the oldest of its kind in Italy.