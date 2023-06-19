Croatia and Spain They met in the grand finale of the UEFA Nations League. The duel had a dramatic definition by way of penalties. At the end of the day, Luis de la Fuente’s team prevailed against the Croats and won the title.
After today we have met the team that has managed to win the third edition of the UEFA Nations League. For this reason, today we will remind you of all the teams that have managed to win this short-term international competition.
Who was the team that won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League?
The first edition of this competition was in the 2018-19 season, in which the teams from Portugal, the Netherlands, England and Switzerland were going to participate in the Final Four.
The selection that would be made with this edition, and therefore, the first selection in history to win this competition was the selection of Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal beat the Netherlands team by one goal to nil.
Who was the team that won the second edition of the UEFA Nations League?
In the following edition, the one played in 2020-21, they faced the teams of Italy, Spain, France and Belgium in the Final Four. The final would finally be a Spain vs France
It was the French who prevailed in that final by two goals to one.
Who has been the team that has won the third edition of the UEFA Nations League?
In this season’s Nations League in the Final Four the teams from the Netherlands, Italy, Croatia and Spain were going to be present.
The final was going to be disputed by Croats and Spaniards. Finally, the Spanish team was proclaimed champion after beating Croatia in the penalty shootout
