Six-Day War, Intifada, Lebanon War: Since the founding of the Israeli state, there have been clashes between Israelis and Palestinians. 

In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly decided to divide Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab. The Jewish state was founded in May 1948. The Arab states of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq crossed their borders with their armies just a day later. The photo shows Israeli members of the paramilitary organization Haganah in August 1948. \u00a9 AFP<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"8","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 78.9090909090909%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7nBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7nb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7n73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7nBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7n7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879611-waffenstillstand-israel-palaestina-1949-2vPyCjlV7nPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="868" width="1100" alt="Armistice Israel Palestine 1949"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">2\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">In 1949, the Lebanese delegate signs the Lebanese-Israeli armistice. \u00a9 ACME Newspictures\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"11","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 138.9090909090909%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4NBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4Nb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4N73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4NBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4N7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879618-arafat-geschichte-israel-krieg-2izGjTbM4NPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="1528" width="1100" alt="Arafat. History of the war in Israel"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">3\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">In 1959, Yasser Arafat founded Fatah, a party in the Palestinian autonomous areas. His troops are attacking Israel from the Gaza Strip. \u00a9 PPO\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"12","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.0909090909091%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3EnBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3Enb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3En73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3EnBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3En7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879619-sechs-tage-krieg-israel-geschichte-2Cl2BwM3EnPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="727" width="1100" alt="Fighter aircraft in the Six-Day War"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">4\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">An Egyptian fighter plane after an Israeli air strike in 1967. The Six-Day War between Israel on the one hand and Egypt, Jordan and Syria on the other lasted from June 5th to June 6th, 1967. Since then, Israel has occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank , Gaza Strip as well as East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights. Negotiations for a peaceful solution to the bloody conflict have repeatedly failed. \u00a9 AP\/dpa<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"14","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 74.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1QBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1Qb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1Q73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1QBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1Q7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879621-arabisch-israelischer-krieg-geschichte-3wRbvj8u1QPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="821" width="1100" alt="Arab-Israeli War "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">5\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">An Israeli soldier in the Yom Kippur War. On October 6, 1973, the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, an Arab military coalition led by Egypt and Syria simultaneously attacked the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. The war triggered an oil shock. \u00a9 afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"15","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YClnBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YClnb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YCln73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YClnBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YCln7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879622-friedensvertrag-israel-aegypten-2F2dm6YClnPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat. "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">6\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">US President Jimmy Carter congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in front of the White House in 1979. After the Camp David negotiations, they signed the peace treaty between the two countries. \u00a9 Consolidated News Pictures\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"17","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.27272727272727%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV103BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV103b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV10373.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV103BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV1037d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879623-libanonkrieg-krieg-israel-geschichte-2qMwgyV103PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="729" width="1100" alt="Shelling in the Lebanon War"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">7\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">In 1982, Israel fired on Lebanese territory, starting the Lebanon War, which would only last a year. \u00a9 Dominique Faget\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"18","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.45454545454545%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5ylyBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5ylyb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5yly73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5ylyBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5yly7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879629-intifada-1987-geschichte-israel-krieg-1KTGmZ5ylyPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="731" width="1100" alt="Soldiers and children at the 1987 Intifada"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">8\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Israeli soldiers order children to leave the area as hundreds of protesters hurl stones and bottles. This 1987 uprising is called the Intifada. Eight Palestinians were shot dead and dozens wounded in the Gaza Strip and West Bank within a week. \u00a9 Esaias Baitel\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"20","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 65.54545454545455%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQ73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQ7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879630-israel-krieg-geschichte-2u4pWPgLdQPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="721" width="1100" alt="PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin shake hands in 1993."\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">9\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin shake hands for the first time at the White House in 1993. US President Bill Clinton stands in between. Arafat and Rabin have just signed the Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO on Palestinian autonomy in the occupied territories. \u00a9 J. David Ake\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"21","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 67.45454545454545%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQMBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQMb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQM73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQMBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQM7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879632-1994-friedensnobelpreis-israel-krieg-geschichte-20KdkuUJQMPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="742" width="1100" alt="Yasir Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin receive the Nobel Peace Prize "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">10\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin receive the Nobel Peace Prize for 1994. Here are the winners together with their medal and diploma in Oslo City Hall. \u00a9 Aleksander Nordahl\/Imago<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"23","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 69.18181818181817%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrTBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrTb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrT73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrTBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrT7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879634-friedenssitzung-1994-krieg-israel-geschichte-2G1aUMlrrTPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="761" width="1100" alt="Bill Clinton, King Hussein and Rabin at the peace meeting "\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">11\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Bill Clinton, King Hussein and Rabin at the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace meeting at the White House. \u00a9 Imago\/ZUMA Press<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"24","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 72.36363636363636%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74lBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74lb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74l73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74lBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74l7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879637-yitzhak-rabin-ermordet-israel-krieg-geschichte-2rtNHKU74lPH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="796" width="1100" alt="Coffin of Yitzhak Rabin, History of the War in Israel"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">12\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Yitzhak Rabin was murdered by a right-wing extremist Jew in 1995 following a large peace rally in Tel Aviv. The photo shows the Prime Minister's coffin in Jerusalem at his funeral. \u00a9 Jim Hollander\/dpa<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"26","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 57.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuyeBG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuyeb9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuye73.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuyeBG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuye7d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879639-zweite-intifada-2000-krieg-israel-2IzK7KDuyePH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="634" width="1100" alt="Boy shoots with catapult during the second Intifada, history of the war in Israel"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">13\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">A Palestinian fires a catapult at Israelis in Bethlehem. From 2000 to 2005 there was a second intifada with street fighting between Palestinians and Israelis. \u00a9 Imago\/UPI Photo<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><figure class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage" data-id-av="{"shn":"Story","sht":"Container","p":{"containerType":"Story-Element","elementName":"INSERTED_GALLERY_IMAGE","elementPosition":"27","totalNumberOfStoryElements":"27"}}" data-id-av-trigger-event="id-virtual-page-view" data-id-avtr="{" shelftype=""><div class="id-RatioPlaceholder" style="padding-top: 66.63636363636364%;"><img class="id-RatioPlaceholder-element wv_story_el_galleryImage" src="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu2BG.jpg" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu2b9.jpg 448w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu273.jpg 768w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu2BG.jpg 1100w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu27d.jpg 1408w,https:\/\/www.merkur.de\/bilder\/2023\/10\/10\/92574266\/32879641-libanon-krieg-2006-krieg-israel-geschichte-1rR7Tm3Fu2PH.jpg 1600w" sizes="(min-width: 769px) 768px, 100vw" height="733" width="1100" alt="Israeli soldiers 2006, history of the war in Israel"\/><\/div><figcaption class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption"><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-count">14\/14<\/span><span class="id-StoryElement-galleryImage-caption-text">Israeli soldiers in the Lebanon War in 2006. An Israeli artillery unit has just fired into Lebanon on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Nearly 10,000 Israeli ground troops fought Hezbollah militants near about a dozen villages in southern Lebanon. \u00a9 Menahem Kahana\/afp<\/span><\/figcaption><\/figure><\/article><\/div>\r\n#history #IsraelPalestine #conflict #pictures
