An Egyptian fighter plane after an Israeli air strike in 1967. The Six-Day War between Israel on the one hand and Egypt, Jordan and Syria on the other lasted from June 5th to June 6th, 1967. Since then, Israel has occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank , Gaza Strip as well as East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights. Negotiations for a peaceful solution to the bloody conflict have repeatedly failed. © AP/dpa