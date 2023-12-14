Five countries: Spain, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Mexico and a common story, that of the frigate 'Our Lady of Mercedes'. The new exhibition hosted by the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua) was created to unite ties and show the relationships that unite Spain and the countries of Latin America, in their complexity, richness and diversity. It does so with a single driving link: the journey followed by the ship from its early years until its fatal sinking, the plundering of its cargo by the treasure hunting company Odyssey and its recovery and enhancement by the Spanish State.

The exhibition 'Our Lady of Mercedes. A history in common', curated by the director of Arqua, Rafael Sabio, and the museum technician at the Museo Nacional del Prado Carolina Notario, was inaugurated this Thursday by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Ernest Urtasun. It will be in Cartagena until March 17 and narrates, through the history of the frigate, sunk in 1804 after the attack by the British Navy near the Gulf of Cádiz, the historical context of the moment, the origin of the ship, its last trip and its cargo.

It also focuses on the threat of looting of underwater deposits, the importance of their study through scientific archaeological campaigns and the enhancement of recovered materials. Starting from its initial stay in Arqua, the exhibition will visit Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Mexico, on a trip that will last until 2026. It is an international cooperation project, in whose conception, development and execution teams from those countries have participated.

exhibition circuit



The story is told throughout the exhibition circuit through the different points of view of the countries involved. There are two blocks. The first of them begins with a scale section of the frigate, made by the modeler Félix Moreno Sorlí, under the instructions of the History professor at the University of Murcia, Juan José Sánchez Baena. After that, and after a short introduction and contextualization of the period in which the ship was in the service of Spain, the visitor can learn about the people, religiosity and daily life of the 18th century. All this gives way to explanatory modules of the last mission of the 'Mercedes' and its cargo. It focuses on coins and their numismatic characteristics. There are also other objects found in the underwater site, such as replicas of two culverins, everyday objects and other merchandise, such as cocoa, cinchona and medicinal plants.

After this, a review is made of the Odyssy case, from when this company looted the frigate and had to return the coins, to the subsequent archaeological campaigns in Spain. Striking is the machine used in Arqua's laboratory to inventory the 600,000 coins.

The second part of the exhibition begins with a brief history of Cartagena, its port and how it housed one of the five arsenals created by the Bourbons. Then, the panels reveal that the ship used the Cartagena base between 1793 and 1798. Finally, the arrival of the first finds to Arqua in December 2012 is shown, after a long judicial process.

'Our Lady of Mercedes' was a frigate of the Spanish Navy built in 1786 to carry out different missions in the former Spanish territories in America. In the summer of 1804, the ship headed to Spain with the mission of transporting funds. When she was near the Gulf of Cádiz, the British Navy began a naval battle that would result in the sinking of the frigate and the death of 249 passengers.

Long judicial dispute



Centuries later, the treasure hunting company Odyssey Marine Exploration extracted the more than half a million coins from the frigate's cargo from the seabed. After a long legal dispute, Spain managed to recover this valuable numismatic set, which is kept in Cartagena.

Also present at the inauguration were the government delegate in Murcia, Mariola Guevara, the Minister of Tourism, Carmen María Conesa, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo and the vice minister of Decolonization and Depatriarchalization of Bolivia, Pelagio Condori Yana, as well as regional deputies. .