Throughout history there have been 10 different Eurocup winners. Since its creation, in 1960, great teams have managed to win this title, such as France, Italy, Spain or Germany, among others.
One of the teams that have managed to win the Eurocup is the Denmark team, which, in 1992, achieved a feat that has gone down in the history of European football. Today in 90min We want to review that iconic team and how it came to be crowned in Europe.
The national teams were distributed by lottery into seven groups: five of them with five participants, and the remaining two with four. The draw drums were ordered by an average obtained with the score of the last two years. Sweden qualified automatically as the host country, which also meant their Euro Cup debut, leaving seven places available, one for each group winner.
Denmark was second in their group, but the political situation at that time meant that Yugoslavia was disqualified after the Gurera erupted.
goalkeepers: Krohg, Schmeichel
defenses: Christiansen, Christofte, Nielsen, Olsen, Piechnik and Sibebaek
Midfielders: Andersen, Bruun, Jensen, Larsen, Molby, Nielsen and Bilfort
strikers: Christensen, Elstrup, Frank, Laudrup and Povlsen
They qualified for the Euro in a bizarre way and their beginnings in the competition were not the best. In his debut they drew 0-0 against England and in the second group game against Sweden they lost.
The bets to do with the title were all against them, but a victory in the last match, could mean that if Sweden beat England they would hit the carom to reach the semi-finals. At that time victories were worth 2 points and the group stage went to the semis. That is to say, they were two games away from winning a Eurocup in the most heroic way possible.
The Danes believed in themselves, enlightened by the figure of Peter Schmeichel, the goalkeeper and captain of the team. With only two games to play, how could it be otherwise, they had to add emotion to the end. 2-2 in the 90 minutes against the Netherlands and 5-4 in the penalty shootout.
Already in the final they managed to get past the Germans 2-0 in regulation time with goals from Jensen and Vilfort.
Denmark team: Schmeichel, Sivebaek (Christensen, 65′), K. Nielsen, L. Olsen, Christofte; J. Jensen, Vilfort, Piechnik, H. Larsen, Brian Laudrup, and Povlsen.
Germany national team: Illgner, Reuter, Kohler, Buchwald, Brehme; Hassler, Helmer, Sammer (Doll, 46′), Effenberg (Thom, 78′), Riedle and Klinsmann.
Goals: 1-0 M. 19 Jensen. 2-0 M. 79 Vilfort.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Round
|
England
|
0-0E
|
Group stage
|
Sweden
|
1-0 D
|
Group stage
|
France
|
1-2V
|
Group stage
|
Netherlands
|
2-2 (5-4) Penalties V
|
semifinals
|
Germany
|
2-0V
|
Final
