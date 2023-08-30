Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 08:52



The Christmas Lottery is a date awaited by many, since it marks the beginning of the holidays, family reunions and the distribution of fortune. In this way, every December 22, thousands of Spaniards watch the television carefully, in search of luck. But why is the Extraordinary Christmas Draw celebrated on that day?

The history of the Christmas Lottery begins at the beginning of the 19th century, at that time the War of Independence left the coffers of the Spanish Treasury empty. Under this complicated situation, the country needed to increase the collection of the State, without harming the citizens who already paid high taxes.

The Minister of the Chamber of the Indies, Ciriaco González Carvajal, thus devised the Extraordinary Christmas Draw, called at that time the ‘Modern Lottery’. He gave it that name to differentiate it from the ‘Primitive Lottery’, started by the Marquis of Esquilache in 1763. The project was based on the model that Carlos III, a few years earlier, had implemented in New Spain (Mexico) and had the approval unanimous vote of the General and Extraordinary Courts of Cádiz in 1811.

The first ‘Modern Lottery’ draw took place in Cádiz and San Fernando in March 1812, a few days before the approval of the first Spanish Constitution, known as ‘La Pepa’. As the Spanish troops advanced, the raffle spread throughout the national territory.

At that time, the price of the Christmas Lottery ticket was forty reales with a prize of four thousand pesetas and the prize amounted to 8,000 pesos. The first draw was held on December 18, 1812, instead of the 22nd, and number 03604 starred in the first Gordo.

Little by little, the Christmas Lottery is taking shape. In 1832, 12,000 issues were issued. Those considered ‘low’ were those between 1 and 4,000, the ‘medium’ from 4,001 to 8,000, and the ‘highest’ between 8,001 and 12,000. Later, in 1871, the children of the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Madrid sang the National Lottery numbers for the first time.

In addition, on December 23, 1892, it began to be called the Christmas Draw, until this date the term “Prosperous of Prizes” was used. Although, it was not printed on the tickets until Christmas 1897.

Why did it begin to be celebrated on December 22?



To facilitate the exchange of tenths between family, friends and co-workers, it is decided to celebrate the Christmas Lottery two days before Christmas Eve. Despite the fact that not so much has happened, until 1991 the draw was stopped on December 22 if it fell on a Sunday. In that case, it was brought forward to the previous Saturday.

Currently, the Extraordinary Christmas Draw is held every year on December 22, regardless of the day of the week, and is put on sale throughout the first fortnight of July.

The Christmas Lottery, over the years, has been adapting to changes in Spanish society and has evolved along with it. For example, in 1957 the first televised raffle in history was broadcast, until then it was heard on the radio or read in the press.

Within the history of the Christmas Lottery, 1984 was another year to stand out since girls participated for the first time, since the Colegio de San Ildefonso became co-ed. Also, 2002, the year in which they began to sing in euros.