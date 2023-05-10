Since its first edition in 1916, when Uruguay defeated the Argentine team in the final, the Copa América has attracted the attention of soccer fans, especially those from the countries of this continent, who seek to win this very difficult tournament.
So far there are eight countries that have managed to lift this trophy, with precisely the two protagonists of the first final as the ones that have been crowned the most: both Argentines and Uruguayans have 15 titles each, with Brazil (9) completing the podium.
However, there was a Chile that achieved a historic two-time championship, on both occasions against the powerful Argentine national team, so it is worth reviewing the history of those consecutive deeds. Come on.
How did the Chilean team qualify for the 2015 and 2016 Copa América?
The Chilean soccer team was one of the 12 participants in the 2015 Copa América, a tournament that was organized in their country between June 11 and July 4, 2015. In 2016, the then current champion visited the United States, which It was going to host the Centennial Cup, and would have 16 participating teams: the 10 teams that make up Conmebol, plus Mexico (guest country, 2015 Gold Cup champion), Costa Rica (winner of the 2014 Central American Cup ), Jamaica (2014 Caribbean Cup champion), United States (host country), Panama and Haiti (qualified by playoffs).
What was the Chilean squad like in the 2015 Copa América?
Archers: 1 Claudio Bravo, 12 Paulo Garces, 23 Johnny Herrera.
Defenders: 2 Eugenio Mena, 3 Miiko Albornoz, 4 Mauricio Isla, 13 José Rojas, 17 Gary Medel, 18 Gonzalo Jara.
Midfielders: 5 Francisco Silva, 6 (José Pedro Fuenzalida), 8 Arturo Vidal, 10 Jorge Valdivia, 14 Matías Fernández, 15 Jean Beausejour, 16 David Pizarro, 19 Felipe Gutiérrez, 20 Charles Aránguiz, 21 Marcelo Díaz.
Forwards: 7 Alexis Sánchez, 9 Mauricio Pinilla, 11 Eduardo Vargas, 22 Angelo Henríquez.
Coach: Jorge Sampaoli.
How was the path of Chile in the 2015 Copa América?
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
ROUND
|
ECUADOR
|
2-0
|
GROUP STAGE
|
MEXICO
|
3-3
|
GROUP STAGE
|
BOLIVIA
|
5-0
|
GROUP STAGE
|
URUGUAY
|
1-0
|
QUARTER FINALS
|
PERU
|
2-1
|
SEMIFINAL
|
ARGENTINA
|
0-0 (4-1 ON PENALTY)
|
FINAL
What was the Chilean squad like in the 2016 Copa América?
Goalkeepers: 1 Claudio Bravo, 12 Christopher Toselli, 23 Johnny Herrera.
Defenders: 2 Eugenio Mena, 3 Enzo Roco, 4 Mauricio Isla, 17 Gary Medel, 18 Gonzalo Jara.
Midfielders: 5 Francisco Silva, 6 José Pedro Fuenzalida, 8 Arturo Vidal, 10 Pedro Pablo Hernández, 13 Erick Pulgar, 14 Mark González, 15 Jean Beausejour, 20 Charles Aránguiz, 21 Marcelo Díaz.
Forwards: 7 Alexis Sánchez, 9 Mauricio Pinilla, 11 Eduardo Vargas, 16 Nicolás Castillo, 19 Fabián Orellana, 22 Edson Puch.
Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi.
How was the path of Chile in the 2016 Copa América?
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
ROUND
|
ARGENTINA
|
1-2
|
GROUP STAGE
|
BOLIVIA
|
2-1
|
GROUP STAGE
|
PANAMA
|
4-2
|
GROUP STAGE
|
MEXICO
|
7-0
|
QUARTER FINALS
|
COLOMBIA
|
2-0
|
SEMIFINAL
|
ARGENTINA
|
0-0 (4-2 ON PENALTY)
|
FINAL
