Of all things secular, sport is perhaps the most sacred we have. And in the mud, in the effort, in the ball and in the sweat we have found a way to create the Saints of our Millennium. From the recently resurfaced “mano de Dios” to the heroic-religious iconography borrowed to express the emotional transport that certain players, certain teams and certain plays have generated in our unconscious and in our collective memory. Among them, there is also “The Immaculate Reception”, the immaculate reception, which the NFL voted as the single most iconic and at the same time most controversial action in the entire history of the League. Its protagonist, Franco Harris, died yesterday at the age of 72.