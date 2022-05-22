Atlético de Madrid is one of the most important clubs in Spain and the world. After its future changed after the arrival of Simeone in the last 10 years, with the change of the new shield we have decided to review all the shields that it has had since its creation until now:
Atlético de Madrid was called Athletic Club de Madrid in its beginnings and began as one more team of the Basque club. In fact, the first years they could not play the same tournaments as they were the same club.
In its first official shields we see a blue circular belt that encloses an old soccer ball with the initials of Athletic Club Madrid. After this, the date that would change everything would be the year 1917. The shield changed to what we know today as the Atleti shield. Its form began to change and significant features such as the Bear and the Strawberry Tree appeared. In addition to the seven stars of the community of Madrid and the red and white. In this year the foundations of the coat of arms were laid, which remain to this day. This version underwent several modifications before reaching the wings. In 1929 (going from six to four stripes of each color). Also in 1932 (back to the twelve stripes) and in 1935 (widening of the shield). Later, in the midst of the civil war, with the change of name to Atlético Aviación, the shield incorporated wings. This also underwent several modifications but it only lasted until 1947. From then on came what we all know today as the Atlético de Madrid shield. Despite the fact that it underwent several changes, its identity remained the same until 2018 when the emblem was changed and this decision caused quite a stir among Atlético de Madrid fans. To this day, some associations of followers continue to try to return to the previous shield with the hashtag #ElEscudoNoSeToca on social networks.
Here we leave you a video where they explain step by step each change with great figures from the club’s stories.
#history #Atlético #Madrid #shield
