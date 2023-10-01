The history of the capital’s Stupid Lane was revealed in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”.

In the middle of the 19th century, the street, which adjoins the even side of Boyarsky Lane and Red Gate Square, was called Dumb Lane, and then renamed Trekhsvyatitelsky.

According to the canal administrators, in 1922, when the Soviet government abandoned all toponyms associated with church and religion, the Choromny Dead End appeared in this place, named the mansion because of the manor chambers located at the end of the street. The chambers, built at the end of the 17th century, previously belonged to the Yusupov princes.

