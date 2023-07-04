The penalty, penalty or penalty kick is the maximum penalty that can be applied in various ball sports, it consists of a shot without a barrier, from a predetermined distance (in soccer it is 11 meters), with the opportunity to score a direct goal. and with the sole opposition of the goalkeeper and this can be done during a normal match or in a shootout to define a tiebreaker.
Who invented penalties in soccer and when did they start to be implemented?
The goalkeeper and businessman are credited with the invention of the penalty kick William McCrum in 1890, in Milford, Northern Ireland. The debut of penalties was in the 1891-92 season and the first execution (resulting in a goal) of one was the work of “Papo Man Heath”, from Wolverhampton Wanderersin the match against accrington at the Molineux Stadium on September 14, 1891.
On the other hand, the penalty shootout as a form of tie-breaker is believed to have originated in the early 1950s, with evidence of the first official matches resolved in this way on that date. The oldest of these on record occurred in the round of 16 of the 1952-53 Yugoslavia Cup. In it, the Nogometni Klub Kvarner from Rijeka won the shootout 4-3.
In football, it is perhaps one of the most popular actions within the sport, as it is often a key action to define a commitment on many occasions. For this reason, in 90min we talk to you about the origin of the penalties and the modifications that have taken place over the years.
How is a criminal charge sanctioned and made?
Any offense punishable with a direct free kick that is committed inside the penalty area is sanctioned with a penalty. The launch must be carried out by placing the ball on the penalty spot, located 11 meters from the goal line.
The goalkeeper of the penalized team must stand on the goal line, between the posts and under the goalposts (and remain there until the shot is taken), while his teammates and opponents (except the penalty taker) must remain outside the area, behind the penalty spot until the time of the shot.
How is a criminal charge made valid and invalid?
Only throws made with the foot and in which the attacking player does not touch the ball more than once will be valid. If after its release the ball hits the post, the player who made the release may not hit it again until another player intervenes. If the goalkeeper rejects, he can shoot again.
Players may only enter the box after the ball has been kicked and has moved. In the event that the shooter stops just before he touches the ball with the intention of feinting the goalkeeper and then shoots, he will be penalized with a yellow card; Furthermore, if after this action the ball enters the goal, the throw must be repeated; in case the ball does not enter, the penalty will not be repeated.
When does the penalty shootout apply?
The penalty shootout will only take place when applicable and necessary in a knockout round for the tiebreaker after playing extra time (or directly after the statutory 90 minutes), it will go to kicks from the penalty spot, which will decide the winner of the tie.
Among the players who finished the match, five from each team are chosen to take the kicks from the penalty spot. Each team will shoot, alternating a total of five shots, the winner being the one with the most goals in the shots. The most important detail that the pitcher must have will be to finish off the goal swinging his leg only once and without feint, reverse or dribble in the race towards the ball.
In the event that the tie persists, it will go to sudden death where the teams continue with a single throw, the winner being the one who manages to score in the same turn that their rival does not. A player cannot take two kicks from the penalty spot unless all players on his team, including the goalkeeper, have taken at least one.
What is rule 14?
The penalty is known as rule 14, a modification to the rule was from June 1, 2019, the IFAB (FIFA body that deals with regulations) imposed a series of modifications to the rules, which included a strong variant in the execution of penalties, in which the ball would stop being in play after an eventual rebound in the goalkeeper or one of the posts of the goal. Due to the demands of the football community, he clarified through his Twitter account that rule 14 on the execution of penalties will remain as it was.
What is the “Anti Dibu Martínez” rule?
The following is the most recent change to this rule as of the 2023/24 season, known as the ‘rule’anti Dibu Martinez‘ (since he was the greatest exponent of this behavior in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup). It is clarified that, with his conduct, the goalkeeper will not disrespect the spirit of football or the opponent, p. eg distracting the executor of the kick in an illegal way.
