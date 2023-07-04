On the other hand, the penalty shootout as a form of tie-breaker is believed to have originated in the early 1950s, with evidence of the first official matches resolved in this way on that date. The oldest of these on record occurred in the round of 16 of the 1952-53 Yugoslavia Cup. In it, the Nogometni Klub Kvarner from Rijeka won the shootout 4-3.

The goalkeeper of the penalized team must stand on the goal line, between the posts and under the goalposts (and remain there until the shot is taken), while his teammates and opponents (except the penalty taker) must remain outside the area, behind the penalty spot until the time of the shot.

Players may only enter the box after the ball has been kicked and has moved. In the event that the shooter stops just before he touches the ball with the intention of feinting the goalkeeper and then shoots, he will be penalized with a yellow card; Furthermore, if after this action the ball enters the goal, the throw must be repeated; in case the ball does not enter, the penalty will not be repeated.

Among the players who finished the match, five from each team are chosen to take the kicks from the penalty spot. Each team will shoot, alternating a total of five shots, the winner being the one with the most goals in the shots. The most important detail that the pitcher must have will be to finish off the goal swinging his leg only once and without feint, reverse or dribble in the race towards the ball.

In the event that the tie persists, it will go to sudden death where the teams continue with a single throw, the winner being the one who manages to score in the same turn that their rival does not. A player cannot take two kicks from the penalty spot unless all players on his team, including the goalkeeper, have taken at least one.