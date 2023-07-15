The historian Valery Burt spoke about the creation of one of the most famous paintings by the artist Vasily Polenov called “Moscow Courtyard” in the material “Moslenta”. Its original version was created in 1877.

Initially, the composition was a little different. In addition, a little later, the artist “populated” the picture with people. The place in the picture is a view from the artist’s dwelling, which was located in Durnovsky Lane.

His creation was first exhibited in Moscow in May 1878 at the exhibition of the Wanderers. The artist Vasily Baksheev said that Polenov’s painting was significantly different from the rest of those that it had a lot of light, air and cheerfulness.

The painting was bought by philanthropist Pavel Tretyakov. It was after the writing of this canvas that fame came to Polenov.

