The legendary architect and industrial designer Gio Ponti is linked to a very particular story: a car that would have been ahead of its time but that no one had the courage to realize. An interesting project was commissioned to Ponti, back in 1953: to find a shape for an automobile capable of keeping up with the times, if not beyond. He sought beauty and practicality, basing the measurements on the chassis and mechanics of the Alfa Romeo 1900: thus the Diamond Line was born.

Ponti thought that the cars of that time were swollen, full of emptiness, with very high radiators, with small windows high off the ground, with dark interior space. His car, on the other hand, was very anticipatory, because it had flat body sheets, not curved, with bends, without stiffening ribs; the hood was low, the windows huge, the reclining rear seats. The trunk was huge, accessible from the inside and separated from the spare wheel housing; the interior was spacious, bright, full of compartments. It also introduced an innovation: the rubber bumper, continuous, ring and fitted with spring buffers, front and rear.







Previous







Next



Ponti, with the help of Alberto Rosselli, had thought of an aerodynamic line that imitated the profile of a diamond. The long rubber bumper that completely enveloped the car would have been the symbol of the collaboration with Pirelli. Back then, Carrozzeria Touring did not dare to make it. Nor did Fiat want to try. In the years that followed, those shapes would essentially become the standard for small cars and sedans.

In 2018, at the Grand Basel show, the car was seen for the first time in 1: 1 scale, as the value of 1:10 had not been exceeded in the past. There collaboration between Prof. Paolo Tumminelli, Director of the Goodbrands Institute of Automotive Culture and the patronage of Salvatore Licitra, representative of the Gio Ponti archives, as well as of the designer’s heirs, had finally produced the static vehicle, calling it Automobile by Ponti. The car was made by the team directed by Roberto Giolito of FCA Heritage, obviously on the same specifications as Ponti’s original drawings. In memory of the Ponti-Pirelli collaboration, the Milanese company had supplied tires of the time in the correct sizes for an Alfa Romeo 1900.