This article is the continuation of Giannino Marzotto’s story about the legendary Ferrari Uovo. The first part can be read here.

The Mille Miglia

So quickly we arrived at the start of the 1951 Mille Miglia which was finally attended by the feared and powerful Ferrari 4,100 driven by Villoresi, by my brother Vittorio and perhaps by others. I felt very comfortable on mine Egg – brought by the three carburetors to the power of 186 horsepower – whose pure speed appeared competitive with that of the Ferrari 4,100. Torque and acceleration may have been less than that of the 4-liter, but the handling of the 2,560 was much better. As a pilot I favored this feature. In the first 600 kilometers of the route, average speed 180 km / h, I took advantage of about 10 minutes. A gap of about 30 kilometers on the second overall – without forcing excessively – is a good one performance. In the Apennine mixture an even better one was emerging. The only faulty detail of the Egg was represented by the windshield wipers: they detached themselves from the rounded windshield from 160 to 180 km / h of speed: the air cleaned the window a little and then they started working again: mysteries of aerodynamics. After … it might be too late! When I reached Senigallia I heard a loud and suspicious noise in the back of the car; I stopped and checked the tires: nothing unusual! I started off again with caution because of the rain, but after a while the rear end began to drum ominously … A sound in the trunk of the car is very worrying. I must confess that I was afraid! The idea of ​​my differential locking at a speed of 55 meters per second – and in the wet – chilled me. I stopped again recommending – for the sake of scruple – my friend Marco Crosara to check the left rear tire, while I checked – literally with my hands – the right one, without finding any irregularities. I concluded that the Ferrari differential – once again – had betrayed us: I had to retire for this. I thought quickly: wasn’t Senigallia famous for its fish soup and fried scampi? It would be irreverent to say that not all evil comes to harm; but in the end man must find an acceptable alternative to what he might be unfavorable to him. Of course: because it’s not always Sunday!

Not to mention that being at the head of the mille Miglia after 600 kilometers does not necessarily mean leaving it alive after 1,600 and that in any case the races – as Manuel Fangio said – are won only at the finish line. In the meantime, my brother Vittorio had arrived in Senigallia with the infamous 4,100 Ferrari, undriveable in the rain due to the type of tires adopted. Giannino with the Pirellis, Vittorio with the Englebert, the Marzotto family – at the 1951 Mille Miglia – were truly the victims of a European tire conspiracy! After the excellent breakfast I called for a truck to bring mine Egg in Modena, where I arrived in the afternoon very polemical towards the Commendatore and his differentials. He appeared contrite and a little confused by the success that Bracco had achieved, threatening the victory of his four-liter with the Lancia Aurelia 2.000 B.20. Gigi Villoresi had finished first at the Brescia finish line, but very battered in the mechanics and also in the mudguards. Ferrari patiently accepted my complaints until the arrival of the truck that was taking mine home was announced Egg. We went together with the “master” to the workshop: I was “hit” when I saw on the left wheel of the car – the one I had checked myself – a rubber “bubo” protrude on the inside. I immediately understood that my fingertips had not reached the point where the rubber had “flattened”, a term that in those days indicated the detachment of the tread from the plies due to speed. I could have changed tires and started again in the lead, losing only three or four minutes. Ferrari said nothing, but as soon as we got back to his office he took a cylinder barrel and threw it at me. I bowed slightly to escape the bullet, actually light because a 2000, 12-cylinder is not very big and I smiled saying goodbye: he had risked losing the race, I had lost it!

The tour of Tuscany

A few weeks went by without my seeing the Egg, until suddenly the Giro di Toscana showed up. A beautiful pure speed race of 600 kilometers between the Chianti hills and the Maremma coasts. I worked hard for the “Past” of our businesses and also for my personal future: better not to get distracted with cars. When I called my friend Marco Crosara to tell him to bring me theEgg in Florence for the Saturday preceding the Sunday of the race, he warned me that the car was not very tidy: I ​​didn’t pay much attention to it. We stayed with Marco until two in the morning to chat with the engineer Canestrini who – rightly – blamed our casual and irresponsible behavior before such a consistent race. We had – in reality – taken things “under the leg”. I could say under-thigh because we had been to females! We started with unbalanced tires: at each braking they vibrated strongly causing a violent “monkeys” on the steering wheel. I had absent-mindedly forgotten my gloves, and painful blisters soon formed on my hands. There were – fortunately – many fierce competitors in the race. I remember the good Scotti whose driving – he had a brand new Spyder 2560 Ferrari with the same engine as mine – seemed more fiery than efficient. Reaching him in the Radicofani descents, I queued to understand his driving style. In my Egg the heat was unbearable, and so I took air from the outside, conveying it with the palm of my hand exposed to the outside of the cabin. It was a moment of relaxation in which I was also able to smoke a good cigarette: a vice not frequently practiced in the race. Having overcome the obstacle, I joined my brother Vittorio, delayed by the slipping of the clutch of his Ferrari 4.100. We stopped for a few moments and decided that at the next refueling – from Livorno, I think – he would use it before me. I was so distracted a little too much and when I got to control they told me that Vittorio was leading the race. It is amazing how a voltage drop has a catastrophic effect on speed. I had to resort to the speed characteristics of theEgg and after a hundred kilometers traveled at the maximum speed of 230 km / h I reached the finish line – with really wounded hands – first overall for a real handful of seconds. When the engine was turned off I was no longer able to restart it: it was my longest stay at the finish line! I had won by chance, but the fact that theEgg had once again proved his qualities, it gave me a little pride.

“Psycho-somatic” evaluations ofEgg

Too much have I already said aboutEgg: it is likely that I liked it terribly precisely because I had conceived it. I have always judged it “Horribly beautiful”! This means that in life the participatory bond is extremely important and also that that era allowed one to try one’s hand very simply. Today things are more complicated: it is not – for example – allowed to forget the gloves in the race! The sponsor would complain – if nothing else. Racing was not as important and popular as it is today. The absence of television, however, forced the public of fans and enthusiasts to be present on the route. The street races were live: those who saw them participated with greater warmth than they do today sitting in an armchair in front of a 27-inch screen. Experts had little time and space available. Their comments were quite distracted on a technical level, the tendency to talk about the man rather than the medium prevailing. Even today it is the same even if – it seems to me – a habit of trespassing on gossip has established.

I wish I had driven more oftenEgg, even at the 1953 Mille Miglia: but fate would have it differently. A perverse abulia – and other commitments – took me away from his charm. L’Egg it disappeared in the United States, no one talked about it again, nor did anyone ever ask me the reasons for its efficiency. In the late 1980s theEgg it was restored and participated in a Historic Mille Miglia. An inexperienced driver in “reverse” led her into the ditch during a race maneuver, at 20km / h. The car remained in Italy and the notary Guasti of Milan promoted a perfect restoration. He called me one day to have his “set-up” judged. I understood nothing except perhaps one thing: theEgg he had remained younger than its creator. Perhaps this is why I still dream of it.



Giannino Marzotto – July 2011

(article revised and modified in March 2022, ed.)