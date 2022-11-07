A historic event was experienced in the match between Racing and Boca. Xeneize finished with six players and the game was suspended two minutes from the end.
The regulations indicate that you cannot play with that number of players, so the match was terminated and the Academy was given the victory 3-0. It is a very strange situation, but it has precedents.
1. Federal shot vs Atenas de Rio Cuarto in 2016
Referee Marcos Romera was attacked by players from Atenas de Río Cuarto and decided to send off eight players. The match was automatically suspended and Tiro Federal won the match.
two. Newell’s vs. Central in 1997
A historical event that is still remembered in the rivalry of the Rosario classic. Rosario Central thrashed Newell’s 4-0 and with 25 minutes left the match was suspended because Leprosy was left with six players. It is the famous “Day of Abandonment”.
3. Newell’s vs. Banfield in 1996
Newells beat Banfield 2-0 and was suspended 10 minutes from the end of the match, due to two expulsions and three injuries
Four. Newell’s against Gimnasia La Plata in 1993
Newell’s is the great protagonist of this section and in 1993 the same thing happened to him in a duel against Gimnasia.
5. Workshops vs River in 1993
River tied the match with Talleres 2-2 in Córdoba and a fan entered to attack Javier Castrilli. It ended in a melee, several players sent off and the game suspended. The Disciplinary Court gave the points to the Millionaire.
related links
More Argentine soccer news
#history #games #suspended #expulsions #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply