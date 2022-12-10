The match between France and England is presented as an early final. They are surely the two best European teams, and why not say it, so far they may be the two teams that have shown the most solvency when it comes to facing their previous clashes.
Kylian Mbappé’s France against Harry Kane’s England. Two of the best scorers on the planet face off in a match in which not even the most accurate forecasters dare to opt for one side or the other.
In 90min we wanted to make your work easier based on the story. Recreating the 31 occasions in which both national teams have seen each other. More than 30 matches make this duel an international soccer classic.
Before focusing on what is exclusively related to the World Cup, we must talk about the fact that in those 31 games the English team has won 17 victories, while France remains at 9, less than ten. The other 5 matches ended in a draw.
In the World Cup they have met twice: 1966 and 1982. Two games, two victories for England.
In 1966 England won its only World Cup in the event held in their own country. They faced the French in the group stage and won after a comfortable 2-0. The Gauls did not achieve a single victory in the entire championship.
Already in 1982, in Spain, they met again in the group stage. On this occasion England also won by a score of 3-1.
It is clear that based solely on the precedents we have to opt for the British, but this is football and you never know, especially with a team that has the top scorer in the World Cup: Kylian Mbappé.
