The Uruguay national team will face USA in the Group Stage of the Group C of the Copa America 2024 corresponding to Day 3 this Monday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. from the Arrowhead Stadium of Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, United States.
Against the set of The Stars and Stripes They have an almost equal historical record: Uruguay They won twice, lost twice and tied the remaining four.
The first match in history between both teams was in the round of 16 of the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, and ended with a victory for Uruguay by 3-0. Pedro Petrone on two occasions and Hector Scarone scored the sky-blue goals on that occasion.
Meanwhile, the last clash between the two countries was a friendly in June 2022 and ended in a goalless draw. The Celeste was still being led by Diego Alonso and the match served as preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
In this way, we leave you with the only eight duels between both countries throughout history.
It was a friendly match from Orange Bowl StadiumMiami, Florida, with a 1-1 draw with goals from Bruce Murray and Carlos Aguilera.
The match was a friendly in the Mile High StadiumDenver, Colorado, with the locals triumphing with a goal Peter Vermes.
It happened on June 16, 1993 when, in the Stadium Beautiful view of Ambato, and Uruguay won 1 to 0 with a goal from Santiago Ostolaza.
This match was friendly and took place in the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas. The goals were from John Kerr Jr and Ernie Stewart by the United States and Marcelo Otero and Gustavo Poyet by the charrúas.
It was another friendly match prior to the World Cup in Korea-Japan 2002 in the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium and it was a victory for the Americans.
The USMNT earned a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in the Busch Stadium of St. Louis, MO. This was a preparation duel towards the CONCACAF Nations League.
