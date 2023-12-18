In the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, fate once again brought together Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in a tie that is anticipated to be an epic battle. Both teams, who shared a group last season, will meet on February 13, 2024 in Germany, with the return scheduled for March 6, 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Although the tie is expected to be balanced, Real Madrid, who led their group, start with a certain favoritism.
In the background of this confrontation is a history that adds a touch of drama. These two European giants have met twice in the group stage of the previous season, and the balance is tipping towards equality. In the first match, Real Madrid sealed a 2-0 victory at the Bernabéu with crucial goals from Asensio and Valverde in the final minutes, leaving a lasting impression on their fans.
However, the rematch on German soil was a real rollercoaster of emotions. RB Leipzig emerged victorious in an exciting clash with a final score of 3-2. Gvardiol opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by Nkunku in the 18th. Although Vinicius closed the gap in the 44th minute, Werner sealed the match in the 81st minute. Despite Rodrygo's late effort, which put a damper on the result in the 94th minute, RB Leipzig took the victory, showing their ability to challenge the European giants.
This history of clashes adds an additional element of intrigue to the upcoming tie. Fans are eager to see how the battle will unfold this time around, with both teams looking to advance in Europe's most prestigious club competition. Without a doubt, the duel between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in the round of 16 promises to be another chapter in the exciting history of these two clubs, where rivalry and uncertainty intertwine in a spectacle worthy of the elite of world football. .
|
Real Madrid victories
|
Ties
|
RB Leipzig wins
|
1
|
0
|
1
