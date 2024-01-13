This day of the Premier League we will have a vibrant match between Manchester United and Tottenham, two greats from England who, although they live different realities, are not that far apart. Those from Manchester are currently ninth in the table, they are not doing things as they should, while their rival, Tottenham, rises to fifth place in the championship after a great start to the season.
Everything indicates that it will be a great match that Manchester United and Tottenham will give us for matchday 21 of the Premier League. Below we bring you the history of confrontations between the Manchester team and the London club.
Throughout history these two teams have faced each other on a total of 188 occasions, the first time being on September 10, 1909, at Tottenham's home, the match ended with a draw in which they tied at two goals. , the next match was a victory for Mancester United, a resounding victory for the Red Devils by five goals to zero. That season, Manchester United finished fifth in the season, while Tottenham settled in the middle of the table.
Returning to the present day, in the last five games that these two clubs have played, it is Manchester United that comes out on top with three wins, a draw and a loss in the last game they played.
Next Sunday they will face each other for a new match in the Premier League where both teams will want a new victory to add to the record between these two clubs.
|
Games played
|
Manchester United
|
Tie
|
Tottenham
|
188
|
94
|
47
|
47
