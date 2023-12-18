Barça vs Napoli: Clash of Giants in the Round of 16
In the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Napoli qualified as second in the group shared with Real Madrid, while Barcelona, although without dazzling, led its group after beating Porto, Shakhtar and Antwerp. Now, both teams will meet in the round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for February 21 in Naples and the second leg on March 12 at the Camp Nou.
The history of confrontations between Barcelona and Napoli in official competitions adds up to four exciting chapters. In the 2020 Champions League, the teams met in the round of 16, with a 1-1 draw in Naples, where Mertens and Griezmann scored. In the second leg, after the summer break due to the pandemic, Barcelona won 3-1 with goals from Lenglet, Messi and a penalty from Luis Suárez, while Insigne scored for the Italians, remembering his quality from 11 meters.
2022 brought with it two more matches, this time in the Europa League promotion playoffs. In Barcelona, they tied 1-1 with goals from Zielinski and Ferran Torres. However, the real exhibition took place in Naples, where Barça, under the direction of Xavi Hernández, shone with an impressive 4-2. Jordi Alba, De Jong, Piqué and Aubameyang were the architects of the goals, highlighting the football mastery of the culé team.
Although Barcelona start as a slight favorite in the tie against Napoli, both teams are not going through their best moment. Uncertainty surrounds these round of 16 matches, leaving fans eager to discover what surprises the competition has in store for them. The quality of both teams promises a confrontation full of emotion and tension.
