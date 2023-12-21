The Spanish teams have not had special luck in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, and one of the most “harmed” has been Atlético de Madrid. The red and whites will face off against last season's finalist in search of a place in the quarterfinals.
Despite being two teams with a certain history in European competitions, fate has crossed them only twice, the first of which was more than 13 years ago.
The first confrontation between the two clubs was for nothing more and nothing less than fighting for the European Super Cup. Inter Milan lifted their third Champions League in a historic season that made them the first Italian team to win the treble, and Atlético de Madrid also had a historic season, winning their first Europa League championship.
The match was played on August 27 in Monaco, at the Stade Louis II, and was the first edition in which two Spanish coaches faced each other: Rafa Benítez with Inter Milan and Quique Sánchez Flores with Atlético de Madrid. The match could have gone either way, but it was Atlético de Madrid that knew how to take advantage of the moment and in the 62nd minute José Antonio Reyes opened the scoring. With the Italian team focused on attack, Sergio Agüero sealed the match in the 83rd minute.
Atlético de Madrid and Inter did not meet again until 8 years later, when the two teams played a preseason friendly at the red and whites' new home. Simeone's men moved to the stadium last season, and the International Champions Cup (pre-season tournament) decided it would be a good time to host one of the matches in the Spanish capital.
This time the match fell to the Italian side, with a goal from Lautaro Martínez in the 31st minute that would be the final goal. Inter Milan would finish this preseason tournament in third place, while Atlético de Madrid could not get past a tie in any of its three games and finished second to last.
