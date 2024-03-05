This semester we will have one more edition of a National Classic International version between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América, number five to be precise, for that reason, we recount the previous confrontations where we advance the azulcrema paternity once and for all.
Throughout the history of the rivalry, there have only been five international confrontations prior to the round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024,
The first time they saw each other internationally was in the Concacaf Champions Cup in its 1985 edition and it was the Eagles who were successful by winning the series with an aggregate score of 4-2, winning 3-1 in the first leg and tying 1-1 in the second leg, both matches took place at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles .
The next confrontations that took place were in the 1988 Libertadores Cupthere they were part of the same group with the Brazilian clubs of Guild and Vasco da Gamaonce again the team from Mexico City would win the two matches played against the Rebaño Sagrado, the first one they won by the slightest difference 1-0 at the Jalisco Stadium and the second they won 2-0 at the 'Coloso of Saint Ursula'.
The last precedent was in the 2009 edition of the extinct Interleaguea qualifying competition for the Copa Libertadores, on that occasion the National Classic would end with a 1-1 draw.
In such a way that the international record greatly benefits the 14-time Mexican soccer champion over the Guadalajara team, achieving victory three times, drawing on one occasion and with zero defeats to remain undefeated.
