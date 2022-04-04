Although it may sound strange, Simeone and Guardiola have only seen each other on three occasions. Three duels that sound like little, but that were very intense. Let us remember that Simeone arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the middle of the season in the last year that Guardiola was in charge of the culé bench.
That same season they met for the first time with victory for Pep Guardiola. With the game tied, Lionel Messi pulled a great free-kick goal out of his sleeve ten minutes from the end against a still very immature Courtois.
It took four years for them to meet again, this time in the semifinals of the Uefa Champions League between Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Munich. The first set was resolved with a victory for Cholo’s team with a maradoniando goal from Saúl.
In the return leg the Bavarians needed to come back from the tie but the goals from Xabi Alonso and Lewandowski were not enough as Antoine Griezmann sentenced the tie against and left Bayern without a chance.
The total of victories between Simeone and Guardiola is 1-2 in favor of Pep although in the latter he did not achieve his goal. On Tuesday the faces will be seen again in one of the best matches that can be seen today.
#history #clashes #Simeone #Guardiola
Leave a Reply