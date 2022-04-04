A late goal by Gustavo Poyet ended up giving the title to a Chelsea that had just won UEFA. Madrid came out with a forward formed by Raúl and Mijatovic, but it was not enough to defeat a Chelsea that little by little began to rub shoulders with the biggest on the continent.

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo twice finished off a Chelsea team that initially leveled the match with a good goal from Ramires. This is one of the few games in which three of the greatest magicians who have worn the Real Madrid shirt coincided on the pitch: Isco, Modric and Özil.

The goals for the white team were scored by Marcelo X2 and Mariano. Two players who today count rather little for Ancelotti. Chelsea’s goals are also aimed at a player who counts for little for this Real Madrid: Eden Hazard.

In that first leg of the Champions League semifinals between Real Madrid and Chelsea in Valdebebas, it was clear that the London team had a team to win the championship. Pulisic put his team ahead and Karim Benzema leveled the game.

We are talking about one of the biggest baths that Real Madrid has received in the last five years. Zidane’s team conceded only two goals thanks to a spectacular performance by Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian saved the furniture in what was a true exhibition of the blues.