Bar slot machines have a very long origin. Of course, over time they have changed and, in part, even revolutionized themselves, going into more specific sectors or innovating following technology, as the free bar slots online. It can change the form but not the substance: this, in fact, has not affected the original appearance of slot machines, which have a very long history. Here she is.

The origins of slot machines? We must go back to the 1800s!

If the first inventor of slot machines is unknown, the origin is well known. At least as far as the historical period is concerned: we are at the end of the 19th century, in the midst of second industrial revolution. The birth of these objects is due to America.

Precisely it was 1981 when, in New York, some entrepreneurs decided to ‘transfer’ the game of cards to the machine. Anticipating what happens even today when video games become real playing cards. Obviously, everything must be contextualized and it must certainly not impress if the object was moved by three rotating wooden coils and the lever had to be pulled to make it work.

Why exactly slots? Because ‘slot’ in English means ‘slit’. And where do you put the tokens if not in that small space? Some think that with slots we wanted to indicate the space where the winnings are collected but this explanation is not very convincing.

Instead, the reference to ‘machine’ is obvious: it means ‘machine’, a jargon that is also currently used to indicate slot machines.

The evolution of slot machines

Since at the beginning the card game was simply transported in a more ‘digital’ form, the symbols were taken from poker cards. The goal was to form winning combinations. However, obviously, those who are good at poker in cards are also good at the machine and, therefore, Sittman and Pitt – the two entrepreneurs who launched slot machines – removed the 10 of spades and the jack of hearts.

Prohibitionism that didn’t help

As often happens, the underground market was born with prohibition. Well, it was in that period that the so-called ‘fruit machines’ were born, i.e. slots that also distributed gum and sweets. In addition, of course, to having fruit and vegetables as symbols.

Figures that are still used today, such as the BAR that meant the chewing gum bar that was there at the time.

What is the first slot machine in history?

Difficult to answer this question however, by convention, the date is traced back to 1894 when Charles Fey invented the Liberty Bell. Its success is due to the simple mechanism of use: three reels, five symbols and a bell, managing to combine the ‘control’ of the winnings, so as not to lose, and increase the player’s enjoyment.

When the player won, the machine made a sound. The sound of a bell from which the name Liberty Bell derives.

How did Las Vegas become the gaming capital?

The success of Las Vegas dates back to the 1940s when Bugsy Siegel decided to install a large number of them. The target? Entertain the visitors’ partners. Despite fierce criticism, the success was truly amazing. To such an extent that in the 70s they evolved into video slots, the ones commonly installed in casinos. Not to mention, then, the world of the web which in 2012 ‘forced’ the authorization of all casinos by the ADM, the Customs and Monopolies Agency. The AAMS, to be clear. But the future is still to be written today.