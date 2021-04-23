April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the start of the genocide against the Armenian people, as it was on that date in 1915 that the Ottoman Turks arrested and beheaded hundreds of intellectuals and politicians. A total of 1.5 million Armenians were killed during the First World War. But that was not the first assault. Armenia was the ancient passage of invaders, the crumb of Ottomanism, the little Soviet republic and the underground nation of the 21st century.

Contemporary pages of Armenian history warn of a genocide planned by the Turkish authorities that began with Sultan Hamid, continued with the Young Turks, and culminated with Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey. The first aggressions against Armenians occurred since the end of the 19th century, although it is considered that the date of the beginning of the genocidal process was April 24, 1915, when hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and politicians were arrested and beheaded in Constantinople.

Carlos Antaramian in the article ‘Historical Sketch of the Armenian Genocide’ recounts some of the premeditated steps of the extermination plan. Society had been left headless without its legal faction; the male force served the Turkish Army and was exploited to build roads, railways and trenches, to be later annihilated. Women, children and the elderly were left at the mercy of the most cruel methods of torture and were the protagonists of the long caravans of deportation to the deserts of Syria and Mesopotamia, where they suffered extreme situations such as starvation, disease, rape and executions.

The genocide was programmed under the aegis of the First World War, which masked the Panturist plan to create a homogeneous state made up of Muslim Turks. There was no place for Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks in that equation. Thus, the massacres committed by the Turkish government against the Armenian people took the lives of one and a half million civilians.

In this April 24, 2019 file photo, protesters hold portraits of Armenian intellectuals during a rally to mark the 104th anniversary of the 1915 mass slaughter of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in Istanbul. © Lefteris Pitarakis / AP

After the decline of the Ottoman Empire, a curtain covered the tragedy and endorsed the rebirth of Turkey. Those responsible for the Armenian genocide diverted their passage through the courts of justice, paving the way for the triumph of silence until today.

At 106 years, the Turkish state continues to deny the existence of the Armenian genocide and, in fact, a large part of its ideologists and executors have been exalted in their national narrative as heroes of the homeland. The Turkish effort to change history, even in its textbooks, has provided arguments for other acts against humanity such as the Jewish Holocaust. “Who remembers the extermination of the Armenians today?” Was the phrase that Adolf Hitler uttered before the invasion of Poland in 1939.

The current Turkey led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan is struggling to cover its past with a cloak of legality. Its widely expanded lobby diverts the term “genocide” and replaces it with “war.” A large part of its citizens are unaware of what happened in their territory more than a century ago and whoever begins to question the past of their nation is sanctioned by article 301 of the penal code for degrading the Turkish identity.

More than twenty states have recognized the Armenian genocide, after the first step taken by Uruguay in 1965. However, Armenia still has not turned that page of its past largely due to the lack of international recognition of what happened.

Nagorno Karabakh, the reactivation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Caucasian country once again burst onto the global scene as a result of the war in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh. On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh, its original name in Armenian) and reactivated an armed conflict that, in theory, had ended with the signing ceasefire in 1994. On this occasion, the Covid-19 pandemic imposed a scenario of disorientation in which the countries of the world were focused on finding ways to solve their health crisis.

The origin of the tension began at the beginning of the 20th century, when Soviet leader Joseph Stalin handed over the management of Nagorno Karabakh to Azerbaijan as an autonomous region in 1923. Later years, the independence movement of 1988 demanded the reunification of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia , although the request was objected by the Soviet government. Both declared their independence from the Soviet Union and immediately, the barriers to the warlike confrontation with Azerbaijan were raised in the 1990s.

From the end of the war, the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began to mediate between two dichotomous positions: the international right to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the right to self-determination of the people. of Nagorno Karabaj. Without success in resolving the conflict, the war knocked on the door again in 2020.

Turkey’s explicit support for its allied nation Azerbaijan was not long in coming. Their leaders consolidated a long-standing mutual commitment sealed with the supply of Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkish industry, special forces units from the Turkish Army and Syrian mercenaries who arrived on the battlefield from Turkey to confront the Armenian Defense Army.

The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is displayed on December 16, 2019 at the Gecitkale military air base near Famagusta in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. © Birol Bebek / AFP

After 44 days of intense military offensives, an agreement signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia put an end to the attacks. However, the bitter taste of history prevailed in the Armenian people, repeating itself once again. Intentions of ethnic cleansing erupted with the attacks on the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh; Thousands of Armenian soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani artillery and hundreds of POWs were detained by Azerbaijani troops who, to this day, refuse to return them.

In addition, the occupation of more than 70% of the Karabakh area banished a significant number of inhabitants who now live as refugees. Just a few months ago, the lines of Armenians driven from their homes updated the old images of the “death caravans” of 1915.

Marks of ‘Armenophobia’ after the war

According to the statement issued by the Armenian National Council of South America, the hostilities have renewed Turkey’s denial policy and have consolidated the atmosphere for Azerbaijan to make way for the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in the recently occupied territories. In this way, they try to question the historical existence of Armenians in those lands.

The Panturist aspiration has been reactivated in the region fueled by unbridled hatred and Armenophobia. Its bases have taken deep roots at the state level and political programs are implemented that materialize racism against people of Armenian origin.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev walks through the Military Trophy Park displaying military equipment seized from Armenian troops during last year’s war in Baku’s disputed Nagorno Karabakh region on April 12, 2021. © Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AFP

On April 12, Azerbaijani President Ihlam Aliyev inaugurated the “Military Trophy Park”, where confiscated equipment, helmets of Armenian soldiers killed in combat and wax mannequins representing them in humiliating situations are exhibited. Families, boys and girls visit the exhibitions, cementing the validity of generations educated in hatred towards the Armenian people. In fact, formal educational institutions are the creators of strong racial animosity. As evidence, a viralized video in 2018 reports on indoctrination in a kindergarten in Azerbaijan: “Who is our enemy?” The teacher asked. “The Armenians,” the children replied in unison.

The Turkish and Azerbaijani authorities present a pacifist public discourse and absolved of all responsibility, while fueling their aggressive measures against the Armenian population in the present and strengthening their denialist policy around what happened 106 years ago in this region.