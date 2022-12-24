Behind a great organization there are great human beings. The same goes for behind some amazing speeches. If you’ve ever had a chance to listen to Barack Obama or Jeff Bezos speak, they both have something in common, and it’s called Marshall Ganz.

In addition to being recognized as the genius of contemporary history speeches, for the creation of the Public Narrative technique, which allows structuring a speech and connecting with the minds and hearts of people through personal history ( connection and empathy), the history of us (a bond of trust between us) and the history of now (actions and proposals with value)-, Ganz also in terms of leadership and organization, due to his experience as an activist since he was 16 years old, Along with union leader César Chávez in the Unión Campesina movement, he managed to develop the model of social organization from the community to the national level that allowed him to lead Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States.

After sharing the Public Narrative technique, Ganz, as the good professor at Harvard University that he is, now shares and proposes a pedagogy through his new book, ¡Sí se puede!.

For Marshall Ganz, social and community organization has a direct relationship with interdependent and collaborative leadership, which does not fall on a single leader, since being a shared purpose enables others and converts individual dependency into communal power, which generates exponential growth. For this reason, he proposes a “power to” instead of a “power over” based on articulating our values, which are not abstract ideas, but committed feelings.

The Ganz alternative invites us to learn so that later we can put it into practice. For now, we as a society must evolve and strengthen democracy. Let’s remember that without challenges we cannot get closer to hope, and that hope is not only about selling an idea or a project, but about creating something, an authentic project with credibility in the sense of possibility. Let us remember that we need “lenses” to distinguish one thing from another and that we must learn to invest and mobilize moral resources -wisdom, relationships, skills- that grow with use, so as not to continue depending on economic resources, which do diminish with the use.

I wish you a Merry Christmas.