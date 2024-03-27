Boca Juniors, one of the most important clubs in Argentina and all of America, is clearly dominant in history against almost all Argentine soccer rivals, but it has a rock in its shoe in San Lorenzo. This classic was born in 1915 and, after more than 100 years of history, the rivalry is more current than ever.
After a short break due to the FIFA date, the League Cup is now ready to return on its 12th date, so there are only three days left until the end of the regular phase of the First Division tournament of Argentine soccer, where Four clubs from each of the two zones will go to the eliminatory playoffs, until the champion is known.
In a new classic, Boca will host San Lorenzo: both desperately need victory since they are outside the qualifying zone, but at the same time the gap is very short with those who are entering the next phase.
The history has 211 matches: the “Ciclón” won 83 times, Xeneize 75 and tied 53 times.
San Lorenzo takes him to Boca eight games if we take into account all the encounters with each other (amateurism and professionalism).
The last confrontation between them was a 1-1 tie for the 2023 Professional League Cup. The goals were scored by Miguel Merentiel and Adam Bareiro, center forwards for each of the teams.
It is worth noting that the friendlies are not included in this record and that the 1990 Apertura match played on December 14 was considered lost by both, a decision of the Disciplinary Court.
And international matches? San Lorenzo kept three of them, although the only head-to-head match was won by Boca. In the round of 16 of the 2004 Copa Sudamericana, Boca beat them on penalties and then became champion.
|
RECORD
|
P.J.
|
MOUTH
|
TIES
|
SAN LORENZO
|
FIRST
|
202
|
73
|
52
|
77
|
NATIONAL CUP
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
INT CUP
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
TOTAL
|
211
|
75
|
53
|
83
