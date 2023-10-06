90 minutes from the most important title in South American football. This is how Boca and Palmeiras will meet in the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores that will be played at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 4. Xeneize will be in search of its seventh trophy while Flu, which will have a small home advantage because the definition is played in its city, will look for its first title and get rid of the stigma of being the only “big” team in Brazil without a title of international importance.
Both Boca and Fluminense have suffered to reach this definition throughout the 2023 Cup but their paths have already crossed in previous competitions in key and defining stages with a very even history for both sides but none will be like this one that is coming.
Argentines and Brazilians met seven times throughout history since 1956 when it was the first confrontation and 2012 which was the last time both teams met. The first match was for the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Cup (a tournament that no longer exists and was only played by teams from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay), it was played on the San Lorenzo field and ended with victory for the team. of the Ribera by 3-1.
Many years later, in 2008, they met again and it was also in a decisive stage such as the semifinals. Both were favorites from the beginning of the tournament since Boca was the reigning champion of the tournament for the title obtained in 2007 while Flu reached this stage for the first time but with a team with many stars such as Thiago Silva, Thiago Neves, Darío Conca , among many others. The first duel was played at the Cilindro de Avellaneda, and ended tied 2-2, but the return in Brazil was in favor of Flu 3-1, who reached their first final and then fell to LDU de Quito on penalties.
The last crossings were in 2012 with the coincidence that they met twice in the same edition since the first two were in the group stage where victories were shared, with the particularity that the visiting teams took the three points, while the next ones were in the quarterfinals in which Boca ended up going to the next stage after 1-0 in Bombonera and 1-1 in Rio de Janeiro with a memorable goal from Santiago Silva.
So after this review, this is the history between Boca and Fluminense ahead of the 2023 Copa Libertadores final:
Now, both hope to lift the most important title in South American football in one of the most important stadiums in the world such as the Maracaná.
