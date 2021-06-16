The history between Argentina and Uruguay for America’s Cup. In case of winning, the cast charrúa will equal the albicelestes in victories within this contest. What are the statistics so far?
Although there are 30 matches that it has a difference in its favor, counting all competitions and official and unofficial matches, Argentina has a very tight record against Uruguay in the Copa América. In fact, the cast charrúa is one step away from taking parenthood from albicelestes.
Namely: in the Copa América, logically, most of the matches between Argentina and Uruguay took place. There, the blue and white team won 14 games, while their rival won 13 conquests and 4 were equalities.. This time, in what will be game number 32, the record could be balanced.
It should be noted that the last time Argentina and Uruguay met for the Copa América was in 2015. In Chile, albicelestes they won 1-0 with a goal from Sergio Kun Omen and there they made a tight parenting real that could end in the next few days.
Uruguay’s possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
Uruguay’s possible XI to face Argentina for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
Bolivia vs. Paraguay for the Copa América: schedule, TV, streaming, history and confirmed lineups
Bolivians and Paraguayans meet after Argentina-Chile for the first date of the Copa América group stage. Know all the information.
Regarding the general history, Argentina and Uruguay have met 194 times, with 89 victories for the former. For its part, Light blue it obtained 59 triumphs and there were 46 ties.
Leave a Reply