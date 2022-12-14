With a double by Julián Álvarez and the rest by Lionel Messi from a penalty, the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni thrashed Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is already in the grand final of the tournament, where they will face the current champion France, who beat Morocco in the other key.
Next, we will review the history between these two teams, who have just met in the round of 16 of Russia 2018, where Didier Deschamps’ men eliminated Jorge Sampaoli’s men by that remembered 4-3.
In total, Argentines and French faced each other in 12 chances, with six wins for Argentina, three for France and three draws, reason why the group that now directs Lionel Scaloni has historical advantage by on the Gauls.
In World Cups? There were three clashes, with two albiceleste successes and one Frenchthe one from 2018 that we just mentioned and that allowed France to get into the quarterfinals, and then win the World Cup in the final against Croatia, which they are defending here in Qatar.
