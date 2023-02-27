Did you know that people used to stand up during an entire mass in ancient times? At the beginning of the establishment of the church, there was no church furniture. People could either stand in one position or freely move as they wished.

However, in the thirteenth century, people introduced stone benches in church buildings. As time passed, church buildings introduced more sophisticated chairs as a vital part of church design. This article is a comprehensive overview of the history and evolution of church chairs.

Overview of church seating development

Church seating has undergone tremendous transformation over time. Here is a guide to the various stages of the development of church chairs:

13th century

There were no seats during the first 1000 years after the church formation. The introduction of seating in church buildings began in the 13th century through benches. People made the benches from stone, which were positioned against the walls in the nave area.

14th century and 15th century

During the 14th century, church pews replaced the stone benches used in the 13th century. People made the pews with wood and included backs into them. However, it was not until the 15th century that church pews became a vital part of church design.

16th century

In the 16th century, the pews became more popular. For instance, the Archbishop William Laud of the UK established that all churches should have pews. The pews were more comfortable, lighter, and refined.

20th century

During the 20th century, pews were the main seating arrangement of churches. Also, an ecclesiastical architecture evolution occurred during that period. A team from Like Hughes invented stacking pews. The stacking pews allowed for flexible seating to occur.

21st century

In the 21st century, church seating has revolutionized immensely. Churches are now considering interior design as a crucial part of church decor. They are introducing new church chairs with metal, wooden, and ergonomic frames. In addition, churches have now revolutionized the design of chairs by using inventive materials, such as plastic and molded plywood. They are also sleek and lightweight.

Church seating’s cultural and religious importance throughout history

Over time, church seating has managed to gather both religious and cultural significance. Before the 13th century, there were no seats in churches. Thus, church seating currently symbolizes the embracing of cultural changes.

After establishing church seats, the church members are ceremoniously able to stand and sit as per the church guidelines. For instance, in Catholic churches, congregants stand while reading the sermon and sit during preaching. The same trend has been present from the 13th century to now. Other churches also have a specific session where they must sit or stand.

Thus, the introduction of church seating has allowed churches to:

Create formal procedures for worship, such as standing and seating when necessary;

Accomplish decoration purposes;

Provide functional purposes;

In decoration, church seating is now a crucial aspect of the interior décor. As a functional object, the seats allow church members to follow the formal ceremonial procedure of churches.

How has church chair design changed throughout time?

Church seats have changed tremendously throughout time. Currently, most churches focus on combining functionality and design in the chairs they need. However, before the evolution of chairs, there were three-legged stools that were purely functional, crudely made, and primitive.

The introduction of chairs began in the 13th to 15th century, when people made the chairs very straight and high-backed. In the 16th to 17th centuries, the chairs became more decorative, comfortable, lighter, and refined. The aesthetics of the chairs in the 16th to 17th century was equally as vital as the functional aspect.

In the 18th century, chair design revolutionized further. Floral decorations and curved lines became more popular, especially for the priest and pastor’s chairs. Since the 18th century to date, church chair design has focused on meeting superior aesthetics and functional purposes. Churches aim to have minimalistic, sleek, light, and comfortable chairs. Apart from wood, church seats now have other inventive materials like chrome and plastic.

A look at churches’ current trend toward more flexible seating

Churches are investing more in flexible seating because of its many advantages. For one, they aim to optimize the amount of seating a crowd can manage daily. Most churches consider the 75%-80% rule ideal and anything more than 80% to be overcrowding.

Also, flexible church seats allow church ushers to remove or add chairs as per demand. The flexible seats allow churches to reconfigure their spaces to accommodate small or large groups. You can easily transform the church space into a banquet or empty hall with flexible seats.

In conclusion

Church chairs have undergone a tremendous transformation from the establishment period of churches. At first, no chairs were available in the church space, and people could worship standing. However, from the first development of stone seats, people have revolutionized the chairs to meet functional and aesthetic purposes.