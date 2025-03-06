National Heritage shakes hand with video games and blur the barrier between art and the digital world to Assassin’s Creed: Shadowsthat Includes a real kabuto16th -century samurai helmet, digitized within the game.

The last installment of the successful Ubisoft saga, which will reach PS5, Xbox Series and Computers the March 20is set in feudal Japan, at the same time from which this piece dates. Therefore, the Spanish public body has collaborated to digitize this helmetthat the protagonist of the title will be able to collect during his adventure to complete his virtual encyclopedia, which will be full of information that approaches the history to the players.

This royal kabuto, original samurai helmet of the 16th century, was a gift from a delegation of four Japanese nobles to King Felipe II on his arrival in Europe in 1584 and that he was evil in a fire in the Royal Armory in 1884.

Recreation of the original Samurai helmet of the 16th century and a burned piece after the fire in 1884. Ubisoft

This piece It has been digitized for the Ubisoft video game and rebuilt for the royal collections gallery From Madrid thanks to photographs of the nineteenth century and to the use of a 3D digital printer with steel dust, a project that has prolonged for a year.

Álvaro Soler del Campo, Head of the Department of the Royal Armería of National Heritage, highlighted in the presentation of this work that this was his first collaboration with the world of video games, which led them to explore a digital world thanks a game of so much success that would allow them “contribute to the heritage, the historical legacy, to the youngest“

“History is our playground”

“The story is our playground,” says Jonathan Dumont, creative director Assassin’s Creed: Shadowsas motto of the saga. And, since the first installment was released in November 2007, “The franchise has immersed the players in worlds of our past“, relying on” a unique experience of historical discovery. “





The Italian Renaissance, French Revolution, American Revolution, Industrial Revolution in London, Cleopatra Egypt, the Peloponnese War in Greece, the Viking expansion in Europe and the city of Baghdad of the ninth century have been in these 17 years the stages of its games.

Now, this open world delivery is in full unification of feudal Japan in the 16th century, where users will choose if get into the skin of the murderer Shinobi naoe or in Yasuke’s, African samurai Inspired by a real historical figure.

Players can Tour the streets of Tokyo, Kioto and Osakainfiltrate castles or enjoy the beauty of the Japanese country in the Azuchi-Momoyama period (1573-1603), with a detail recreation that even delves into historical, artistic and social elements documented “from the databases of different museums.”

“The game is based on documented historical moments And it allows players to explore, learn and discover the past “, including recreated real objects that will collect, among which is this piece of the Real Armería collection of National Heritage.