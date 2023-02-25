THE GOOD STREAK IS THE PRODUCT OF THE TEAM THAT DOES THINGS RIGHT 🤠

Vucetich spoke about the good moment that Rayados is experiencing and says that it is because of the great work that the team has done on the field.

The report with @sergiotrevino9#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/3dFRPT6CDE

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) February 24, 2023