This Monday, February 27 at 9:05 p.m. at the close of matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, Club León welcomes Club de Fútbol Monterrey at the Nou Camp, a team that will seek to break a historical sports record at the national level. institutional.
In case of winning, the Sultana del Norte team would be reaching eight victories in a row, since their only defeat has been on date 1 of the contest, so it would be a great milestone in the history of the institution. albiazul.
In the 77-year history of the Gang, this number of victories in a row has only been achieved once and that was a long time ago in the 1960s in the 1963-64 season.
On that occasion, under the command of Roberto Scaronethe albiazules defeated Irapuato, Chivas, Atlante, Nacional, Oro, Necaxa, Toluca and Leónconsecutively, but that was almost 60 years ago.
However, to the bad luck of the Rayados, this streak was not enough to win the title because in that long tournament they could only finish in third place with 32 points, five units behind champion Guadalajara that season.
On this topic, the Mexican coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichhe was measured, saying that they work for the final objective: Liguilla and title.
“The streak is the product of the team’s work doing things well, they are working in harmony, with a good attitude, despite losing the first game there was a good reaction and this speaks of the positive of the squad, it is a consequence of a job performing on the pitch, always fighting in difficult matches, everyone fighting to get the result.”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
“I think it is a merit that the players are winning, we have said it, we go and we have always gone game after game, we have never talked about later, it is always important to be located, there are eight games, there is a long way to go, we have not achieved anything, We continue with the main objective, which is to qualify within the first four and as a result of good actions, this beautiful streak has taken place”, he assured.
“It is something that we would like and we fight for it, but neither can we run wild looking for something that perhaps has to be worked on during the 90 minutes to obtain the result. I appreciate that motivation that helps everyone to be able to go and do things good,” he added.
