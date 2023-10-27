Club América is having a great moment in the Apertura 2023 tournament in terms of sporting level and results. The team of André Jardine They have not lost for 12 Matchdays, since their last defeat was since their debut in the competition when they lost at home against FC Juárez on Matchday 1.
According to information from Ricardo Salazar, the capital team has the possibility of breaking several historical records in the current campaign of the Mexican First Division championship. The Eagles could become the team to score the most points in 17-game campaigns.
Likewise, if they do not lose against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, they would record the best streak of consecutive matches without losing as a visitor, and they would be four away from the best record in the Liga MX.
At the beginning of his time as coach of the team, André Jardine was quite pointed out by the entire azulcrema environment, after losing in his debut in the Apertura 2023 and failing in the Leagues Cup 2023Fortunately for him, he knew how to reverse the situation and currently has Ave as the leader of the classification with 30 points in 13 Matchdays and already classified in the Liguilla.
The Águilas will visit the BBVA Stadium this Saturday, October 28 at 9:05 p.m. and they will do so without being able to count on one of their best footballers, Diego Valdes who suffered a tear and will be out of action for several weeks, so the team’s sports director Santiago Baños spoke about it in an interview with TUDN.
“I feel a lack of respect for what Chile did, as a Federation, as a team. “They were notified, a study was sent of what Diego had been doing, we had been recovering him from the previous FIFA Date in which he went, participated in the two games, returned and was injured in the first game with us,” he assured.
