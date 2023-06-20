This Sunday, Spain won its first Nations League, defeating Croatia in a penalty shootout. For Jesús Navas it was not just another title since he has become a legendary player by achieving a historic milestone in his football career.
The talented Sevilla player has become the first footballer in history to win the Euro Cup/Copa América, the World Cup and the Nations League. This achievement puts him in an exclusive category, surpassing renowned players such as Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have come close to achieving this feat.
Messi, the Argentine icon, has tasted success in winning the Copa América recently and has also won World Cup glory, but has yet to match the Nations League achievement of Navas. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated victories in the Eurocup and the Nations League, but has not had the opportunity to lift the World Cup. These players have been close, but Navas stands out as the first to complete the trio of major titles at the national team level.
How has the season gone for Jesús Navas at the club and national team level?
Focusing on Navas’ season, it has been an exceptional year for the right-back. Despite a challenging start for Sevilla in all competitions, the team managed to overcome obstacles and achieve glory in the Europa League. Navas played a pivotal role in this win, bringing his speed, skill and experience to every match.
In addition to his success at the club level, Navas continued to shine on the international stage. Just yesterday, he led his team to victory in the Nations League, adding another title to his already impressive record. His constant performance, his delivery on the pitch and his ability to make a difference at key moments have been determining factors for both Sevilla and the Spanish team.
#historical #record #reached #Jesús #Navas #winning #Nations #League #Spain
Leave a Reply