Everybody makes mistakes, mister. donald trump; without hard feelings. This week, the new president of the United States surprised those attending a press conference by referring to Spain as a “BRICS nation.” Yes, that alliance that includes emerging economies like Brazil, China or South Africa. And don’t think it was a mistake, because he reiterated it to ABC’s correspondent in Washington during an interview. Things that happen. But, since no one is obliged to know everything, we have decided to remember the Republican politician who was the Hispanic monarchyand more specifically Charles III, the one who left the money and men so that the Thirteen Colonies became independent from Great Britain. To refresh your memory, wow.

Because yes, in Spain a lot of work has been done in recent years to disseminate the reddish past of the North American lands. ‘The Hispanic Council’, For example, it has been striving for decades to build bridges between both continents throughout history. And the Ministry of Defense has decided that Bernardo de Gálvez will be the protagonist of one of its new comics for children: ‘Bernardo de Gálvez. I alone’.

Spanish help

The history of Spanish aid to the United States is closely linked to one character: Bernardo de Gálvez, the former governor of Eastern Lousiana. A territory that, as researcher Antonio Sánchez de Mora states in his dossier ‘Bernardo de Gálvez and the independence of the United States’, was located “west of the Mississippi River” and “had been received from France.” At that time, the Thirteen Colonies were already waging war on England after having revolted in 1775 due to the very high taxes imposed by the metropolis. That confrontation, later known as War of Independencewas received with open arms by our protagonist.

From the very moment that the Thirteen Colonies decided to face the Perfidious Albion, Gálvez did not hesitate to poke his finger in the eye of the English. This is what Sánchez points out in his dossier, highlighting that “he settled settlers from the British dominions in North America who were fleeing the war” in the regions under his command. At the same time, he maintained contacts with the indigenous communities of the region to prevent the expansion of the redcoats across the continent and to “strengthen Hispanic dominance.”









Ten relevant facts about the relationship between Spain and the US, according to THE HISPANIC COUNCIL -More than 44 million people in the United States use Spanish as their native language, mainly in the family environment. It must be taken into account that in the United States there are more than 65 million Hispanics, a number that increases every year. -The United States is the 2nd country in the world with the largest number of Spanish speakers, with more than 57 million people who master the language. -More than 50,000 American citizens reside in Spain, forming an active and vibrant community fully integrated into Spanish society. -More than 170,000 Spanish citizens reside in the United States, making it the third country in the world with the largest presence of Spaniards. -More than 400 American companies operate in Spain, with a combined turnover that represents 24% of the national GDP (approximately 248,000 million euros). -More than 700 Spanish companies, including Banco Santander, ACS, Iberdrola and Ferrovial, are present in the United States, generating more than 75,000 jobs. -More than 32,000 American students chose Spain to pursue higher education during the 2022-23 academic year, being one of the favorite destinations with an increase of 28% compared to the previous year. -More than 8,000 Spanish students studied in the United States during the 2023-24 academic year. -Almost 4 million American tourists visited Spain in 2023, one of the main countries of origin of tourism that comes to our country. -More than 50 American towns share their name with Spanish cities, such as Oviedo (Florida), San Fernando (California) or Malaga (New Mexico).

The collaboration, already palpable, became even more official when the North American rebels went to Lousiana to request an interview with Bernardo de Gálvez. The Andalusian agreed with them gladly, although he tried to hide this help to avoid the revolt of the Hispanic regions themselves on the other side of the Atlantic and, of course, to avoid direct conflict with England. It was much more profitable for the Crown to keep its intervention in the shadows until they were prepared to confront the Perfidious Albion by land and sea.

In principle, Spanish aid consisted of supplying the Thirteen Colonies. This is how Antonio Sánchez de Mora explains it in his dossier ‘Bernardo de Gálvez’s support for the independence cause’: «Just a few days after the representatives […] declared their independence from the British crown, on May 22, 1776, they proposed to the governor of Louisiana commercial, political and military collaboration for the sake of mutual interest and in clear opposition to the British monarchy.

The governor, who had assumed office on February 1, 1777, did not take much time and sent all those requests to the corresponding higher body for approval. The response was positive (was there any doubt?), and allowed him to open the purse to distribute some aid among the rebels and cut off British access to the Mississippi from New Orleans.

Secretly, Gálvez managed to equip 30,000 rebels with uniforms, cannons and ammunition. All this, accompanied by medical material, more than 200 pieces of artillery and food. This is what Sánchez states in the dossier ‘The personal affinity of Bernardo de Gálvez with the fathers of the American Nation’: «The new Spanish governor enabled the loan of money and facilitated the transit of food and ammunition throughout the district that “he had under his command.” These relationships would be so good that, in the end, the United States Congress He proposed making a portrait of the soldier in which he recognized his support for the cause. The Spaniard was delighted: “I repeat to your worship my most attentive thanks,” the Andalusian noted in a letter dated December 19, 1779. Unfortunately, this canvas was lost forever.

Side by side

The aid promoted by Gálvez continued in secret until the political theses triumphed in Spain that spoke of confronting openly and openly against the Perfidious Albion. Some ideas that, in 1779, caused our country to declare war on Great Britain once and for all. From then on, England was forced to divide efforts in the English Channel – against France –, in the Mediterranean – against Spain – and in the Gulf of Mexico. On paper, the forces were leveled. On the one hand, the United Kingdom had about 120 ships and 100 frigates; On the other hand, France and Spain added a total of 120 and 90.

Gálvez, as brave as anyone, then decided to take Pensacola in 1781 for being one of the main centers of English population in the region. The navy was made up, in the words of Joaquín de la Santa Cinta – author of ’50 Forgotten Spanish Heroes’ – by “1,400 infantry men, about 150 artillerymen and gunners, and around 1,400 navy crew members and 400 transport crew members.” . The ships departed on February 28, 1781 and arrived shortly after.

The difficulty was that, to take the region, it was necessary to enter a bay with the ships and endure the fire of the English batteries that fired cannon shots from land and sea; in the latter case, by means of two frigates. With that calico in front of them, the officers were not willing to be hit by balls. Gálvez’s response was clear. His first step was to get on a shallow-draft vessel to be able to access the bay without problems and, later, he stated that he was willing to face the English alone. He did it while holding a massive sphere of those that can send a ship to hell:

«A thirty-two bullet collected in the camp, which I lead and present, is one of those distributed by the Fort at the entrance. He who has honor and courage, let him follow me. I’m going ahead with Galvez-town to take away their fear. He who has honor and courage, let him follow me. “I’m going ahead with Galvez-town to take away their fear.”

The result was victory. Thanks to the capture of Pensacola, Gálvez would receive the appointment of field marshal, in addition to a title that would never leave him… ‘I alone’. That battle culminated in aid to the new United States, as it opened a new front for the English after the loss of one of their main cities.

ten thousand reasons

But this was not the only help that Charles III sent to the Thirteen Colonies. In 2015, the lawyer and researcher José María Lancho compiled in this diary the reddish ships and sailors that the Hispanic Monarchy lost, year by year, during the United States War of Independence. The sacrifice was unparalleled. Between the years 1779 and 1783, 12 ships of the line, 12 frigates, 8 brigs, a fireship and a sloop sank. And, between crews, soldiers and civilians, 9,990 men died. Huge sacrifice in exchange for the birth of the current United States.