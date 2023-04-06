In Ulyanovsk, the historical quarter, which houses many museums and historical buildings, will be put in order. It is limited by Lev Tolstoy, September 12 and Lenin streets.

The detour of the streets was carried out. the first deputy head of the city, Alexander Baldakin, and the director of the museum-reserve “Motherland of V. I. Lenin” Irina Kotova.

According to Baldakin, sidewalks, lawns, container areas need to be put in order, underground utility wells should be leveled, and trees should be trimmed. In addition, work with the owners of buildings and fences that are in private ownership so that their condition does not spoil the appearance of the historic quarter.

In turn, Kotova noted that special attention should be paid to Lev Tolstoy Street, landscaping it on the model of Lenin Street. According to her, 17 Ulyanovsk museums receive 200,000 tourists a year.

So, in June, the Simbirsk Meteorological Station Museum opens an exhibition of jewelry art of the 16th-19th centuries from the Historical Museum. It is shown only on three sites in Russia, writes ulpravda.ru.

Earlier it was reported about the beginning of the month of improvement in the Ulyanovsk region. A total of seven subbotniks are planned to be held in the region.