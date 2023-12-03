The photograph, in aged black and white and somewhat faded by the passage of time, not only captured a historical image but is still capable of transmitting the amazement that the person who took the plate surely experienced. This is the first graphic record of a monk seal on the Spanish peninsular coast, obtained in Cartagena in 1945 after the death of a pup in Cabo Tiñoso. A surprising story that Pedro García (director of ANSE) and Juan Antonio Pujol (municipal biologist of Torrevieja) have reconstructed from some photos found in the General Archive of the Region of Murcia.

«In that day we found, not without luck, two photographs of what we thought at all times was a monk seal pup and which were misplaced where they did not belong. Through several experts we confirmed that, indeed, it was a calf of this species,” explains Juan Antonio Pujol to LA VERDAD.

The photographs, “which were not precisely dated,” are part of the collection of the Casaú photographers, a family saga that has documented part of the history of Cartagena. Also that of its biodiversity, since this image shows that the monk seal, extinct on the Spanish Mediterranean coasts since the seventies, was still breeding on the Cartagena coast in the mid-20th century.

There are records of monk seal sightings in the steepest areas of the Region’s coast, such as the coves of Calnegre and Cabo Cope (Lorca and Águilas), Cueva Lobos (Mazarrón), the Fausilla and Muela mountain ranges, Cabo Tiñoso and Cabo de Palos (Cartagena), but it was not until now that the first graphic evidence appeared.

beaten to death



The importance of Casaú’s photographs also lies in the fact that they are the oldest monk seals on the peninsular coast, surpassing that of a specimen that died at the hands of the lighthouse keeper of Alfaz del Pí (Alicante) in 1950. Older, although in the Balearic Islands , are those taken in 1913 in Mahón (Menorca) and in 1922 in Andratx (Mallorca).

The monk seal, seen from the front.



Casaú Archive





Last month, Pedro García and Juan Antonio Pujol published the results of their investigations in the magazine ‘Quercus’: at the beginning of October 1945, the crew of the small fishing boat ‘Virgen del Carmen’ found the entangled monk seal pup while collecting the bonito tree that they had discovered in Cala Salitrona.

According to the press of the time, the animal “made loud screams, and with large, penetrating eyes, it frightened the fishermen,” who ended up beating it to death.

The seal was landed at the fish market, where its presence caused a stir. Casaú was notified to photograph her and, almost a year later, she was dissected and given to Admiral Bastarreche in the throne room of the Captaincy General.