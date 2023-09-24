The Tigres UANL gave the Monterrey Football Club a review on the corresponding matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, from the University Stadium the San Nicolás de los Garza team gave them a 3-0 win with a double of André-Pierre Gignac and a little more Diego Lainez.
With this result, thanks to the goals of the cats’ all-time top scorer, the French striker has become the top scorer of the Clásico Regio.
This Clásico Regio 133 went down in history as it was the match in which André-Pierre Gignac tied and surpassed the mark of Mario de Souza Mota Bahía as the top scorer of the Monterrey derby.
It was exactly at minute 29, when with a header the Frenchman managed to deflect the ball coming from Sebastian Cordova to reach eleven goals in the Clásico Regio.
During the second half, through the eleven steps, the ‘Bomboro‘He achieved his long-awaited twelfth goal and for the first time in 30 years there is a new historic scorer of the Clásico Regio
It should be noted that the figure reached by the Brazilian was in 13 games, while the European reached the number of 12 goals in 28 games.
Thus, André-Pierre Gignac added this new record to his career, which also includes having become the historic scorer for Tigres UANL with 195 goals, which he has scored since his arrival in Mexico in 2015 and at least hopes to complete a decade with the club, as he has contract until 2025.
