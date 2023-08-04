The State Historical Museum (GIM) has appealed to online sellers to remove children’s products with its symbols from their sites. We are talking about goods with the image of St. Basil’s Cathedral, whose manufacturers have not received the museum’s approval to use the image.

These are, for example, puzzles, notebooks, albums, designers, calendars. This is stated in one of the museum’s letters to marketplaces, Izvestia got acquainted with it.

In it, the museum clarified: it is possible to produce goods with its symbols after the museum allows the use of the image. Such rules were established by the law “On the Museum Fund of the Russian Federation and Museums”. In the State Historical Museum, Izvestia was told that in order to obtain permission to use the museum’s symbols, entrepreneurs should send a written request to the institution in free form. In it, indicate the objects or museum items, as well as the planned types and terms of use of the images.

The State Historical Museum clarified that the rates for such a service are already indicated by the internal order of the institution. So, for example, the right to use one museum item for publication in educational or educational publications will cost 200 rubles, if we are talking about imitation of a unique ancient object – 240 thousand rubles.

As Izvestia was informed by the Ministry of Culture, the State Historical Museum urges manufacturers to comply with the legal procedure for using the symbols of such objects: businesses should obtain permission from the museum.

This order is established in order to prevent the uncontrolled use of images. For example, printing images on products of obscene content that offends human dignity or contributes to the lowering of the status of cultural objects, the ministry noted.

According to Izvestia’s source, many cultural institutions at the federal level face such problems, although they do not end with such conflicts.

Entered the image: a souvenir with St. Basil’s Cathedral is asked to be removed from sale